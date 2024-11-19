AGL 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
Punjab govt announces reopening of all schools from November 20

Published 19 Nov, 2024

The Punjab government on Tuesday annou­n­ced the reopening of all schools acr­oss the province from November 20, citing “improved” air quality.

The development comes a day after the provincial government eased anti-smog measures after an improvement in the air quality index in many cities.

The recent smog situation was declared a “calamity” in Punjab last month, due to which the province closed schools in its major cities on November 6, and Friday extended the closure to November 24.

However, after rains in the upper parts of Punjab, the ambient air quality index (AQI) showed a slight improvement in the last three days. It was “unhealthy” by 7pm on Monday with an AQI score of 179, with predictions for a further decrease in smog intensity in the coming days.

“The ambient air quality has improved in most districts of Punjab due to rain in upper parts of Punjab, change in wind direction and speed,” the provincial government said in a statement.

“Therefore, all the educational institutions, including Lahore and Multan Divisions, shall be opened with effect from November 20 (tomorrow) with physical presence of students/staff,” it added.

The notification directed that schools would not be opened before 8:45am, adding that wearing masks was also mandatory for students and staff.

It further said that the ban on outdoor sports and outdoor co-curricular activities will remain in place till further orders.

Meanwhile, the Punjab’s Higher Education Department has also announced that all public and private educational institutions under its control would open from Wednesday subject to the same restrictions mandated by the EPA.

It also directed the vice-chancellors of universities and the directors of colleges across the province to ensure compliance with its order.

