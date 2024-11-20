Over 11,000 tax-related complaints received this year: FTO

KARACHI: Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr Asif Mahmood Jah announced that over 11,000 tax-related complaints were received this year, of which 94% were resolved promptly. Speaking at the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Dr Jah highlighted that while the FTO is authorised by law to resolve cases within 60 days, decisions are currently being made in an average of 37 days to facilitate taxpayers.

He emphasised that FTO decisions are binding, and compliance from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is mandatory, with appeals against FTO decisions only permissible to the President of Pakistan. Notably, 98% of FTO decisions appealed to the President have been upheld.

Dr Jah detailed steps taken to expand public and business community awareness regarding the FTO’s role, citing the increase in regional offices under his tenure.

He encouraged taxpayers to approach the FTO without fear for any grievances, adding that the FBR has instructed its officials to refrain from issuing notices or audit orders to complainants while their cases are under review.

He also shared the resolution of a notable refund case worth Rs 17.8 billion in 2021. KATI President Junaid Naqi expressed concern over increasing harassment of industrialists by FBR officials through unjustified notices and audits.

He highlighted systemic issues, including delays in refunds and inefficiencies in the tax return submission process.

“The filer suffers due to the FBR’s sluggish systems, while refunds are often withheld without justification, causing capital shortages for industrialists,” Naqi remarked.

He criticised the lack of efforts to expand the tax net, noting that only 30% of Pakistan’s economy is documented.

KATI’s Standing Committee Chairman Tariq Malik praised Dr Jah’s proactive leadership, noting that complaints increased from 2,000 in 2021 due to enhanced trust from the business community.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024