VPN issue: CII summons meeting

Naveed Siddiqui Published November 20, 2024 Updated November 20, 2024 08:58am

ISLAMABAD: The Chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), Allama Dr Raghib Naeemi, has called an important meeting of the council today (Wednesday) to discuss on the much-hyped issue of Virtual Private Network (VPN) usage.

Dr Naeemi has declared use of VPNs as illegal, immoral and against the inductions of Shariah. He urged the Ministry of Interior and the PTA to take action against unregulated and unregistered VPNs.

Pakistani youth are using unregistered VPNs to accessing immoral sites.

According to a statement from the council’s spokesperson, the meeting will focus on the ethical and moral obligations related to the use of modern social media applications, along with potential restrictions. The session is scheduled to start at 2:00 pm at the CII Central Secretariat.

Following the meeting, Chairman Naeemi will brief the media on the discussions.

