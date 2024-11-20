CUI Wah Campus holds Convocation 2024

ISLAMABAD: The Convocation of COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI), Wah Campus was held on Tuesday at Jinnah Convention Centre, Islamabad in which degrees were conferred to 925 graduating students of Wah Campus at undergraduate and graduate levels in the discipline of Management Sciences, Electrical & Computer Engineering, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science and Mathematics.

33 graduates were awarded with gold, silver, and bronze medals at the Institute and Campus level on account of their excellent academic performance. 13 graduates were awarded with the PhD degrees in the disciplines of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Computer Science, and Management Sciences.

