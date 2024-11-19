AGL 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
AIRLINK 128.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.42%)
BOP 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
CNERGY 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.88%)
DCL 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
DFML 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
DGKC 86.08 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.55%)
FCCL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.03%)
FFBL 66.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.39%)
FFL 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
HUBC 111.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
KEL 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
KOSM 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.22%)
MLCF 40.74 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.32%)
NBP 60.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.56%)
OGDC 194.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.21%)
PAEL 26.93 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.79%)
PIBTL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.31%)
PPL 154.25 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.3%)
PRL 27.85 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (6.26%)
PTC 18.32 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (6.64%)
SEARL 86.13 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.62%)
TELE 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.91%)
TOMCL 34.55 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.47%)
TPLP 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (6.01%)
TREET 17.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.19%)
TRG 62.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.4%)
UNITY 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.14%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 10,187 Increased By 75.5 (0.75%)
BR30 31,391 Increased By 203.7 (0.65%)
KSE100 95,809 Increased By 813.4 (0.86%)
KSE30 29,717 Increased By 236.1 (0.8%)
Nov 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares set to open higher

Reuters Published 19 Nov, 2024 10:13am

Indian shares are expected to open higher on Tuesday, with analysts anticipating a rebound after the Nifty 50 posted its longest losing streak since February 2023.

The Gift Nifty futures were trading at 23,582, as of 07:55 a.m. IST, indicating that the benchmark Nifty 50 will open above Monday’s close of 23,453.8.

India’s benchmark BSE Sensex entered correction on Monday amid concerns over foreign outflows and weak corporate earnings, while the Nifty 50, which signaled correction on Nov. 13, posted its longest losing streak in more than 20 months.

The relative strength index of Nifty is below 30, indicating that it may be oversold.

“The momentum and current market texture remain weak, but oversold, hence there could be one quick pullback rally from current levels,” said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities.

Indian shares set for a muted start

With earnings season coming to a close and foreign outflows worth about $15 billion over the last 35 sessions, the benchmark Nifty 50 is likely to consolidate in a broad range due to the absence of any major positive trigger, two traders said.

Other Asian markets opened higher on the day, tracking overnight gains in Wall Street.

Indian shares

Comments

200 characters

Indian shares set to open higher

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Stock rally continues, KSE-100 hits record high amid improved economic indicators

Section 144 imposed in Karachi as IDEAS 2024 kicks off today

FD decides to hire ‘consultant external debt’

Interest costs to eat up 40pc of 2025 budget: Moody’s

EU firms’ concerns: MoC takes other ministries on board

PIA sell-off: FA fees cost kitty Rs1.95bn

Sale of 35pc of unallocated gas: Govt strikes deal to submit framework to Ecnec

Status of Cat-III wind projects: KE requests PPIB to seek feedback from NTDC

PM for accelerating action against tax defaulters

Read more stories