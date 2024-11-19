AGL 40.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 129.19 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.72%)
BOP 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
CNERGY 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.55%)
DCL 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
DFML 41.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
DGKC 86.25 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.75%)
FCCL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
FFBL 66.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.44%)
FFL 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
HUBC 111.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
HUMNL 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
KEL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
KOSM 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.09%)
MLCF 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.6%)
NBP 60.88 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
OGDC 194.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.33%)
PAEL 26.89 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.64%)
PIBTL 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.58%)
PPL 154.81 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.66%)
PRL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.16%)
PTC 18.37 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (6.93%)
SEARL 86.60 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.17%)
TELE 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.17%)
TOMCL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.55%)
TPLP 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (7.03%)
TREET 16.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.95%)
TRG 63.50 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.52%)
UNITY 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.43%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 10,188 Increased By 76.2 (0.75%)
BR30 31,431 Increased By 243.4 (0.78%)
KSE100 95,780 Increased By 783.9 (0.83%)
KSE30 29,716 Increased By 234.9 (0.8%)
Nov 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from November 18, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 19 Nov, 2024 08:54am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Islamabad administration bans public gathering ahead of PTI’s Nov 24 protest

Read here for details.

  • Punjab eases anti-smog measures as air quality index improves

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan ‘natural partner’, says Ahsan amid hope of revitalising ties with Trump-led US admin

Read here for details.

  • Hajj 2025: banks start receiving applications from today

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz briefed on IMF talks, reviews economic situation

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s power generation increases in October as cost surges

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Stock rally continues, KSE-100 hits record high amid improved economic indicators

Section 144 imposed in Karachi as IDEAS 2024 kicks off today

FD decides to hire ‘consultant external debt’

Interest costs to eat up 40pc of 2025 budget: Moody’s

EU firms’ concerns: MoC takes other ministries on board

PIA sell-off: FA fees cost kitty Rs1.95bn

Sale of 35pc of unallocated gas: Govt strikes deal to submit framework to Ecnec

Status of Cat-III wind projects: KE requests PPIB to seek feedback from NTDC

PM for accelerating action against tax defaulters

Read more stories