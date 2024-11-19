Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Islamabad administration bans public gathering ahead of PTI’s Nov 24 protest

Read here for details.

Punjab eases anti-smog measures as air quality index improves

Read here for details.

Pakistan ‘natural partner’, says Ahsan amid hope of revitalising ties with Trump-led US admin

Read here for details.

Hajj 2025: banks start receiving applications from today

Read here for details.

PM Shehbaz briefed on IMF talks, reviews economic situation

Read here for details.

Pakistan’s power generation increases in October as cost surges

Read here for details.