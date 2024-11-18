AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
Pakistan

Islamabad administration bans public gathering ahead of PTI’s Nov 24 protest

BR Web Desk Published November 18, 2024

The Islamabad administration on Monday imposed a ban on public gatherings in the capital for two months, Aaj News reported.

The development comes ahead of the PTI’s much-anticipated power show on November 24. Imran Khan issued a “last call” for a mass anti-government demonstration in Islamabad last week.

IK gives final call for anti-govt march

Khan said that the center of November 24 march will be Islamabad but protest will be held across the country and in the entire world where PTI’s supporters are present.

He said PTI founding chairman also constituted a special committee to coordinate the protest.

Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan said earlier that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur will lead the protest rally from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PTI founder names three new spokespersons

In a related development, Khan on Sunday appointed three official spokespersons.

According to a notification issued by the PTI, Barrister Gohar Khan, Salman Akram Raja, and Omar Ayub have been designated as the focal persons for PTI’s incarcerated leader.

