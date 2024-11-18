Pakistan ‘natural partner’, says Ahsan amid hope of revitalising ties with Trump-led US admin

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Monday said Pakistan is a “natural partner” for the United States (US) as he expressed optimism about revitalising bilateral ties under the new Donald Trump-led administration.

Iqbal passed these remarks while addressing an event organised by the US Agency for International Development (USAID) in Islamabad to celebrate the US infrastructure development support to Pakistan, the Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives said in a statement.

“Pakistan, with its strategic location at the crossroads of South Asia, Central Asia, and the Middle East, is a natural partner for the United States in promoting regional connectivity and economic integration,” the minister was quoted as saying in the statement.

He expressed optimism about revitalising the US-Pakistan partnership under the new US administration, stating that mutual respect and constructive engagement were key to addressing shared challenges and unlocking new opportunities for growth, the statement added.

Donald Trump was elected the 47th President of the US in the election earlier this month. He is set to take over the US presidency on January 20 for which Joe Biden has promised a smooth transition of power.

Iqbal stressed the importance of fostering a new dimension of collaboration between Pakistan and the US, focused on education, infrastructure, and economic development to address emerging global challenges.

“Pakistan is not afraid of the world. We will establish friendly and cordial relations with all nations, particularly the United States, which has always stood for justice and humanity,” the minister said, quoting the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Iqbal said it was both “an honor and a privilege” to address the Monday event to acknowledge Pak-US relations, which was also attended by US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome and USAID Mission Director Veeraya (Kate) Somvongsir.

“We gather here to celebrate the significant contributions of the United States to Pakistan’s infrastructure projects, reflect on the enduring strategic importance of our bilateral relationship, and outline a roadmap for future cooperation under the leadership of the new US president,” he said.

During the speech, the minister also underscored the potential for expanding bilateral trade, which exceeded $6.5 billion in 2023, and called for enhanced market access and joint ventures in key sectors such as IT, agriculture, and manufacturing, the ministry statement read.

While discussing future cooperation, Iqbal emphasised the importance of addressing global challenges such as climate change, energy sustainability, and food security.

The minister called for collaborative research in renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and modern infrastructure to build a more resilient future, while highlighting the need to engage the vibrant Pakistani diaspora in the US to strengthen cultural, academic, and economic ties.