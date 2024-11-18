AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
AIRLINK 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.5%)
BOP 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
CNERGY 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
DCL 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.03%)
DFML 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
DGKC 85.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.58%)
FCCL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.69%)
FFBL 66.10 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (2.67%)
FFL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
HUBC 111.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
KEL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.58%)
KOSM 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.08%)
MLCF 40.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.3%)
NBP 60.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.93%)
OGDC 194.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.04%)
PAEL 26.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.24%)
PPL 153.79 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.73%)
PRL 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 17.18 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (6.44%)
SEARL 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
TELE 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
TOMCL 34.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-5.7%)
TPLP 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TREET 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
TRG 62.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.3%)
UNITY 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.23%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.99%)
BR100 10,112 Increased By 26 (0.26%)
BR30 31,188 Increased By 17.5 (0.06%)
KSE100 94,996 Increased By 232 (0.24%)
KSE30 29,481 Increased By 71 (0.24%)
Nov 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan ‘natural partner’, says Ahsan amid hope of revitalising ties with Trump-led US admin

  • Planning minister says mutual respect, constructive engagement key to addressing shared challenges and unlocking new opportunities for growth
BR Web Desk Published November 18, 2024 Updated November 18, 2024 09:53pm

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Monday said Pakistan is a “natural partner” for the United States (US) as he expressed optimism about revitalising bilateral ties under the new Donald Trump-led administration.

Iqbal passed these remarks while addressing an event organised by the US Agency for International Development (USAID) in Islamabad to celebrate the US infrastructure development support to Pakistan, the Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives said in a statement.

“Pakistan, with its strategic location at the crossroads of South Asia, Central Asia, and the Middle East, is a natural partner for the United States in promoting regional connectivity and economic integration,” the minister was quoted as saying in the statement.

PM Shehbaz congratulates Donald Trump on ‘historic’ election victory

He expressed optimism about revitalising the US-Pakistan partnership under the new US administration, stating that mutual respect and constructive engagement were key to addressing shared challenges and unlocking new opportunities for growth, the statement added.

Donald Trump was elected the 47th President of the US in the election earlier this month. He is set to take over the US presidency on January 20 for which Joe Biden has promised a smooth transition of power.

Iqbal stressed the importance of fostering a new dimension of collaboration between Pakistan and the US, focused on education, infrastructure, and economic development to address emerging global challenges.

“Pakistan is not afraid of the world. We will establish friendly and cordial relations with all nations, particularly the United States, which has always stood for justice and humanity,” the minister said, quoting the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Iqbal said it was both “an honor and a privilege” to address the Monday event to acknowledge Pak-US relations, which was also attended by US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome and USAID Mission Director Veeraya (Kate) Somvongsir.

“We gather here to celebrate the significant contributions of the United States to Pakistan’s infrastructure projects, reflect on the enduring strategic importance of our bilateral relationship, and outline a roadmap for future cooperation under the leadership of the new US president,” he said.

During the speech, the minister also underscored the potential for expanding bilateral trade, which exceeded $6.5 billion in 2023, and called for enhanced market access and joint ventures in key sectors such as IT, agriculture, and manufacturing, the ministry statement read.

While discussing future cooperation, Iqbal emphasised the importance of addressing global challenges such as climate change, energy sustainability, and food security.

The minister called for collaborative research in renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and modern infrastructure to build a more resilient future, while highlighting the need to engage the vibrant Pakistani diaspora in the US to strengthen cultural, academic, and economic ties.

Ahsan iqbal USAID bilateral ties bilateral cooperation US Pakistan ties Pak US ties bilateral trade ties US President elect Donald Trump natural partners Planning minister Ahsan Iqbal

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan ‘natural partner’, says Ahsan amid hope of revitalising ties with Trump-led US admin

Jul-Oct FDI clocks in at $904.3mn, up 32% YoY

PM Shehbaz briefed on IMF talks, reviews economic situation

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

KSE-100 reaches another record high, closes shy of 95,000

Punjab eases anti-smog measures as air quality index improves

Pakistan’s REER index increases to 100.9 in October 2024

Hajj 2025: banks start receiving applications from today

Cotton arrival slumps in first two weeks of November

Pakistan’s power generation increases in October as cost surges

Read more stories