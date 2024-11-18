Punjab eases anti-smog measures as air quality index improves

The Punjab government on Monday eased anti-smog measures after an improvement in the air quality index in many cities, Aaj News reported.

However, big cities like Lahore and Multan are still dealing with air pollution.

Punjab closed schools in its major cities on November 6, and Friday extended the closure to November 24.

However, there is a glimmer of hope as Lahore’s air quality index (AQI) showed a slight improvement, finally dropping out of the “hazardous” category for the first time in 12 days. It was “unhealthy” by 7pm on Monday with an AQI score of 179.

“The ambient air quality has improved in most districts of Punjab due to rain in upper parts of Punjab, change in wind direction and speed,” the provincial government said in a statement.

“Therefore, all the educational institutions, except Lahore and Multan Divisions, shall be opened with effect from November 19 (tomorrow) with physical presence of students/staff,” it added.

But they have to follow certain restrictions like schools opening at 8:45am, wearing face masks mandatory, a ban on outdoor sports and outdoor co-curricular activities, and “class-wise school closing timing” to avoid traffic congestion.

Punjab bans outdoor activities in four districts as part of anti-smog measures. Meanwhile, the provincial government revised the timings of hotels and restaurants.

Earlier, dining (including eating in car parking) after 4pm and takeaway after 8pm for eating outlets was banned.

According to the revised timing, “All kinds of hotels, restaurants, food chains and food outlets are allowed to provide services (including dine-in and takeaway and eatery in car parking) till 10pm throughout the province.”

No restriction has been imposed on home delivery services round the clock.