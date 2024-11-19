Pakistan marks first shipment of farm-raised shrimp

KARACHI: In a landmark achievement for Pakistan’s aquaculture industry, M/s Arsala Seafood has shipped 21,600 kilograms of farm-raised shrimp from the Muzaffargarh farm to Vietnam. This marks Pakistan’s first-ever shipment of aquaculture shrimp, setting the stage for the country to become a competitive player in the international shrimp market.

The success of this first shipment is a significant milestone for Pakistan’s aquaculture sector, and it signals the beginning of many more success stories to come. The initiative reflects the government’s commitment to diversifying Pakistan’s seafood export portfolio and enhancing the country’s role in global aquaculture.

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), in collaboration with other stakeholders is coordinating for making aquaculture part of export basket. Currently, Pakistan is exporting marine catch products. Recently, USA has also allowed farm Shrimp export from Pakistan.

In this regard TDAP in collaboration with the Trade minister in Washington DC and the Marine Fisheries Department (MFD), is making significant strides toward the export of aquaculture-harvested shrimp to the United States.

This development comes after a recent amendment to the Pakistan Fish Inspection and Quality Control Act of 1997, which has opened the door for the export of shrimp produced through aquaculture practices. In line with this, the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and the Fisheries Development Board (FDB) has also finalised and notified the National Residue Control Plan (NRCP), which outlines the essential protocols and standards required for the export of aquaculturally-harvested shrimp. With the NRCP in place, Pakistan is now positioned to apply for export opportunities to the EU market as well, further expanding its presence in global seafood markets.

The TDAP has been actively engaged in a series of awareness seminars aimed at equipping local shrimp farmers with the knowledge and tools necessary to implement Good Aquaculture Practices (GAP). These seminars, held at aquaculture clusters across the country, are designed to prepare farmers for the upcoming export opportunities and to ensure compliance with international standards. The focus is on improving shrimp farming practices, enhancing product quality, and meeting the stringent requirements of global markets.

Zubair Motiwala, CEO of TDAP, shared his vision for the future, emphasizing that with the regulatory framework now in place and continued support for farmers, Pakistan is poised to increase its share in the global seafood market. The ongoing awareness campaigns, the successful first shipment, and the collaborative efforts between government agencies and the private sector will help establish Pakistan as a reliable exporter of high-quality aquaculture shrimp to key markets such as the US, EU, and beyond.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024