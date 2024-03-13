AIRLINK 62.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-5.44%)
Pakistan

‘Shrimp farming will be initiated on uncultivable lands’

Recorder Report Published 13 Mar, 2024 06:32am

LAHORE: As per vision of the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the development of ‘Shrimp Aquaculture in the Saline and Brackish areas of Punjab project’ will be launched.

“Shrimp farming will be initiated on uncultivable lands with saline and brackish waters while new projects for fish and shrimp farming will create job and income opportunities,” the senior Punjab Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said this while chairing a meeting held to task the fisheries department for promoting fish trading in the province.

The minister assigned task to the fisheries department for promoting fish trading in the province. She sought a plan to increase fish farming and shrimp production.

The meeting also discussed various models, timelines, casting, and the pros and cons of new projects. Directives were issued to gather data on fish farming from successful neighbouring countries including Singapore and the UAE.

Addressing the meeting, Marriyum Aurangzeb stated that it is the mission of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to bring progress to every sector in Punjab. Meetings will be held with experts from other countries and Pakistani companies, engaged in fish farming, to increase production, she added.

She maintained that projects are being initiated to increase production in shrimp farming in accordance with the directives of the Chief Minister, and the best international technologies will be utilized. Consultations and technical assistance will be sought from friendly countries with higher yields, as per the directives of the CM, she added.

Maryam Nawaz shrimp farming fish Punjab project

