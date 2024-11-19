AGL 40.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
Nov 19, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-11-19

‘PTI will give big surprise on 24th’

Recorder Report Published 19 Nov, 2024 08:27am

LAHORE: Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmed Khan Bhachar has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would give a big surprise on November 24; it was not necessary that they would end their protest after reaching Islamabad, they might opt for a sit-in.

While addressing a press conference on Monday, he averred that their central leadership would give a future plan in Islamabad after reaching the capital. Hence, he requested the party workers, the stakeholders and the provincial legislators to be prepared for a sit-in in Islamabad. “The PTI intention was to hold a peaceful protest for the release of their leader Imran Khan and was not looking for a confrontation. However, if any incident take place then the government would be responsible for it,” he added.

He averred that his top party leadership has instructed the workers to remain peaceful during the protest and they intend to hold a peaceful protest; thus, he advised the government to refrain from creating hurdles. He claimed that the Punjab government has already started harassing their leaders, legislators and workers; the Punjab police were unlawfully entering their homes and arresting their relatives. He claimed that just last night 105 PTI workers were picked up by the police.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTI PTI protest Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar

