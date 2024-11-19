AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
Nov 19, 2024
Markets Print 2024-11-19

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 19 Nov, 2024 06:34am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (November 18, 2024).

=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
Op-1              M.t            Disc Oil       Pakistan National
                  Sargodha                      Ship Corp          16-11-2024
B-11/B-12         Yangtze        Load           Gearbulk           17-11-2024
                  Jewel          Clinkers       Shipping
B-13/B-14         Bulk           Load           Ocean              16-11-2024
                  Guatemala      Clinkers       Services
B-16/B-17         Suzy           Load Mill      Crystal Sea        16-11-2024
                                 Scale          Services
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
-                 Murtaza        Load           Latif Trading      11-11-2024
                                 Animals        Company
-                 Mobin          Load Rice      N.S Shipping       14-11-2024
                                                Line
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
VALUE             18-11-2024     -                                          -
SUZY              18-11-2024     Load Mill Scale                  Crystal Sea
                                                                     Services
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Chemroute         18-11-2024     D/2000                          Safan Marine
Pegasus                          Base Oil                            Services
Boson             18-11-2024     D/L Container               Anchor Logistics
Huayang Rose      18-11-2024     L/60000 Clinker                     Gearbulk
                                                                     Shipping
Sea Ambition      19-11-2024     D/5000 Chemical                Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
As Paola          19-11-2024     D/L Container                         CmaCgm
                                                                     Pakistan
Zhe Hai 521       19-11-2024     D/L1898                             Seahawks
                                 General Cargo                    Asia Global
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
X-Press
Carina            18-11-2024     Container Ship                             -
Wan Hai 626       18-11-2024     Container Ship                             -
Northern
Practise          18-11-2024     Container Ship                             -
Kota Manis        18-11-2024     Container Ship                             -
Xing Ning Hai     18-11-2024     Rice                                       -
Navig 8 Montiel   18-11-2024     Tanker                                     -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
MW-1              Izumo          Rice           Ocean           Nov. 17, 2024
                  Hermes                        Service
MW-2              Singapore      Rice           Ocean           Nov. 17, 2024
                  Bulker                        World
MW-4              Crimson        Coal           Ocean           Nov. 13, 2024
                  Delight                       World
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
PIBT              Kouras         Coal           Trade Shore     Nov. 15, 2024
                  Queen
Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal
PQEPT             Star           Coal           Alpine          Nov. 17, 2024
                  Crimson
2nd Container Terminal
QICT              TSS Amber      Container      GAC             Nov. 17, 2024
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
FOTCO             Jag Aanchal    Gas oil        GAC             Nov. 16, 2024
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
FAP               Draft-Slayer   Soya Bean      Ocean           Nov. 15, 2024
                                 Seed           Service
FAP               Xin Xiang He   Rice           East Wind       Nov. 16, 2024
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Golden Sun        Palm oil       Alpine                         Nov. 18, 2024
Milaha Qatar      LNG            GSA                                     -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
TSS Amber         Container      GAC                            Nov. 18, 2024
Xin Xiang He      Rice           East Wind
Kouras Queen      Coal           Trade Shore                             -do-
Crimson
Delight           Coal           Ocean World                             -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Solar Catie       Palm oil       Alpine                         Nov. 18, 2024
Sanmar Raga       Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
Yannis Pittas     Coal           Alpine                                  -do-
Han Ren           Rice           East Wind                 Waiting for Berths
Kenmoonys         Rice           Ocean World                             -do-
ST. Michaelis     Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Abdullah M        Rice           Star Shipping                           -do-
Navig 8
Montiel           Gas oil        Wilhel-Msin                             -do-
Khairpur          Mogas          Alpine                                  -do-
Green Tec         Rice           Ocean World                             -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
MSC
Positano          Container      MSC PAK                      Nov. 19th, 2024
MSC Branka        Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Shipping Intelligence

Shipping Intelligence

