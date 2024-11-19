KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (November 18, 2024).
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
Op-1 M.t Disc Oil Pakistan National
Sargodha Ship Corp 16-11-2024
B-11/B-12 Yangtze Load Gearbulk 17-11-2024
Jewel Clinkers Shipping
B-13/B-14 Bulk Load Ocean 16-11-2024
Guatemala Clinkers Services
B-16/B-17 Suzy Load Mill Crystal Sea 16-11-2024
Scale Services
Alongside WEST Wharf
- Murtaza Load Latif Trading 11-11-2024
Animals Company
- Mobin Load Rice N.S Shipping 14-11-2024
Line
Expected Sailing
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
VALUE 18-11-2024 - -
SUZY 18-11-2024 Load Mill Scale Crystal Sea
Services
Expected Arrivals
Chemroute 18-11-2024 D/2000 Safan Marine
Pegasus Base Oil Services
Boson 18-11-2024 D/L Container Anchor Logistics
Huayang Rose 18-11-2024 L/60000 Clinker Gearbulk
Shipping
Sea Ambition 19-11-2024 D/5000 Chemical Alpine Marine
Services
As Paola 19-11-2024 D/L Container CmaCgm
Pakistan
Zhe Hai 521 19-11-2024 D/L1898 Seahawks
General Cargo Asia Global
Ship Sailed
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
X-Press
Carina 18-11-2024 Container Ship -
Wan Hai 626 18-11-2024 Container Ship -
Northern
Practise 18-11-2024 Container Ship -
Kota Manis 18-11-2024 Container Ship -
Xing Ning Hai 18-11-2024 Rice -
Navig 8 Montiel 18-11-2024 Tanker -
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
MW-1 Izumo Rice Ocean Nov. 17, 2024
Hermes Service
MW-2 Singapore Rice Ocean Nov. 17, 2024
Bulker World
MW-4 Crimson Coal Ocean Nov. 13, 2024
Delight World
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
PIBT Kouras Coal Trade Shore Nov. 15, 2024
Queen
Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal
PQEPT Star Coal Alpine Nov. 17, 2024
Crimson
2nd Container Terminal
QICT TSS Amber Container GAC Nov. 17, 2024
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
FOTCO Jag Aanchal Gas oil GAC Nov. 16, 2024
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
FAP Draft-Slayer Soya Bean Ocean Nov. 15, 2024
Seed Service
FAP Xin Xiang He Rice East Wind Nov. 16, 2024
DEPARTURE
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
Golden Sun Palm oil Alpine Nov. 18, 2024
Milaha Qatar LNG GSA -do-
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
TSS Amber Container GAC Nov. 18, 2024
Xin Xiang He Rice East Wind
Kouras Queen Coal Trade Shore -do-
Crimson
Delight Coal Ocean World -do-
OUTERANCHORAGE
Solar Catie Palm oil Alpine Nov. 18, 2024
Sanmar Raga Chemicals Alpine -do-
Yannis Pittas Coal Alpine -do-
Han Ren Rice East Wind Waiting for Berths
Kenmoonys Rice Ocean World -do-
ST. Michaelis Palm oil Alpine -do-
Abdullah M Rice Star Shipping -do-
Navig 8
Montiel Gas oil Wilhel-Msin -do-
Khairpur Mogas Alpine -do-
Green Tec Rice Ocean World -do-
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
MSC
Positano Container MSC PAK Nov. 19th, 2024
MSC Branka Container MSC PAK -do-
