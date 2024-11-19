Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (November 18, 2024).

============================================================================= ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= Op-1 M.t Disc Oil Pakistan National Sargodha Ship Corp 16-11-2024 B-11/B-12 Yangtze Load Gearbulk 17-11-2024 Jewel Clinkers Shipping B-13/B-14 Bulk Load Ocean 16-11-2024 Guatemala Clinkers Services B-16/B-17 Suzy Load Mill Crystal Sea 16-11-2024 Scale Services ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= - Murtaza Load Latif Trading 11-11-2024 Animals Company - Mobin Load Rice N.S Shipping 14-11-2024 Line ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= VALUE 18-11-2024 - - SUZY 18-11-2024 Load Mill Scale Crystal Sea Services ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Chemroute 18-11-2024 D/2000 Safan Marine Pegasus Base Oil Services Boson 18-11-2024 D/L Container Anchor Logistics Huayang Rose 18-11-2024 L/60000 Clinker Gearbulk Shipping Sea Ambition 19-11-2024 D/5000 Chemical Alpine Marine Services As Paola 19-11-2024 D/L Container CmaCgm Pakistan Zhe Hai 521 19-11-2024 D/L1898 Seahawks General Cargo Asia Global ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= X-Press Carina 18-11-2024 Container Ship - Wan Hai 626 18-11-2024 Container Ship - Northern Practise 18-11-2024 Container Ship - Kota Manis 18-11-2024 Container Ship - Xing Ning Hai 18-11-2024 Rice - Navig 8 Montiel 18-11-2024 Tanker - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL MW-1 Izumo Rice Ocean Nov. 17, 2024 Hermes Service MW-2 Singapore Rice Ocean Nov. 17, 2024 Bulker World MW-4 Crimson Coal Ocean Nov. 13, 2024 Delight World PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL PIBT Kouras Coal Trade Shore Nov. 15, 2024 Queen Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal PQEPT Star Coal Alpine Nov. 17, 2024 Crimson 2nd Container Terminal QICT TSS Amber Container GAC Nov. 17, 2024 FOTCO OIL TERMINAL FOTCO Jag Aanchal Gas oil GAC Nov. 16, 2024 GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL FAP Draft-Slayer Soya Bean Ocean Nov. 15, 2024 Seed Service FAP Xin Xiang He Rice East Wind Nov. 16, 2024 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Golden Sun Palm oil Alpine Nov. 18, 2024 Milaha Qatar LNG GSA -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= TSS Amber Container GAC Nov. 18, 2024 Xin Xiang He Rice East Wind Kouras Queen Coal Trade Shore -do- Crimson Delight Coal Ocean World -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Solar Catie Palm oil Alpine Nov. 18, 2024 Sanmar Raga Chemicals Alpine -do- Yannis Pittas Coal Alpine -do- Han Ren Rice East Wind Waiting for Berths Kenmoonys Rice Ocean World -do- ST. Michaelis Palm oil Alpine -do- Abdullah M Rice Star Shipping -do- Navig 8 Montiel Gas oil Wilhel-Msin -do- Khairpur Mogas Alpine -do- Green Tec Rice Ocean World -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= MSC Positano Container MSC PAK Nov. 19th, 2024 MSC Branka Container MSC PAK -do- =============================================================================

