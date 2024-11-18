PTI founder names three new spokespersons

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Sunday appointed three official spokespersons.

According to a notification issued by the PTI, Barrister Gohar Khan, Salman Akram Raja, and Omar Ayub have been designated as the focal persons for PTI’s incarcerated leader.

This decision aims to clear any ambiguities regarding information related to the PTI founder, ensuring that all communications will now be handled through these spokespersons, as per the notification. In a related development, at least three PTI leaders were arrested in Mirpur, Azad Kashmir, for violating an ordinance that bans political activities without seeking permission.

The detained leaders include Abdul Hameed Pothi, Sain Zulfiqar, and Qazi Arshad, who had organised a meeting on the November 24 protest.