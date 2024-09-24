Sep 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Imran Khan says PTI will start street movement

Fazal Sher Published 24 Sep, 2024 03:28am

ISLAMABAD: The incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman, Imran Khan, on Monday, said that his party will start a street movement against ‘constitutional amendments’.

“They are bringing amendments in the Constitution that even any dictator has not brought,” Khan claimed while talking to reporters informally after the hearing of Toshakhana-II case at Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi.

He said that he has asked his party that next week a public gathering will be organised in Rawalpindi. “I have also directed the party to file an application before the High Court for a public gathering,” he said, adding that his party will stage a protest if permission is not granted.

Minar-e-Pakistan: IK threatens to convert rally into protest if permission not granted

Khan said that the government had granted permission to PTI for public gathering in Lahore and then they placed containers on roads. Before the rally, orders were issued to detain 500 PTI people, he said. I appreciate that the public gathering was held despite all the hurdles, he said.

He said that since yesterday, there is propaganda, citing an Israeli newspaper that I am the biggest advocate for relations with Israel. The article did mention me, but clearly, some people do not understand English, he said.

My stance on Israel has not changed, he said, adding that Palestinian people are enduring genocide. “Any discussions with Israel are contingent upon a ceasefire and a genuine commitment to a two-state solution,” Khan asserted.

