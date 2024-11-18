LESCO collects over Rs7m from 301 defaulters in 24 hours

LAHORE: Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered Rs 7.098 million from 301 dead defaulters in all the five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- during last 24 hours of its recovery campaign.

LESCO spokesman told media here Saturday that the company has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 87,000 from 29 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 43,000 from 19 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 2.080 million from 53 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 1.011 million from 28 defaulters in South Circle; Rs 27,000 from 25 defaulters in Nankana Sahib Circle; Rs 88,000 from 51 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 75,000 from 56 defaulters in Okara Circle; and Rs 88,000 from 41 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

Meanwhile, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has declared 1,933 out of the total of 2,221 feeders as load-shedding free.

According to details, the Chief Engineer (Operations) Abbas Ali has released new categories of the feeders. Out of 2221, he added, 1933 feeders were declared load shedding free.

As per the new categories, 1601 feeders with zero to 10 percent line losses have been placed under category one; and 332 feeders with 10 to 20 percent line losses placed under category two. No load shedding is being done on the feeders included in the first and second categories.

A total of 145 feeders with 20 to 30 percent line losses have been placed under category three, and there is three-hour load-shedding on this category. While, 83 feeders with 30 to 40 percent line losses fall under category four with four-hour load-shedding duration.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024