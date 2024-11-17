AGL 40.21 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
NDMA Chief discusses crucial issues related to climate challenges with Jin at COP29

INP Published 17 Nov, 2024 05:10am

BAKU: National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik, on Saturday discussed crucial issues related to climate change and disaster resilience with Jin Liqun, President and Chair of the Board of Directors, during a meeting on the sidelines of COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

NDMA chairman discusses climate challenges, resilience with Jin Liqun at COP29. During the discussion, both leaders emphasized the importance of climate change mitigation and adaptation strategies. They highlighted the need for robust support for resilient infrastructure to withstand the increasing frequency and intensity of natural disasters.

Lt General Malik and Liqun also talked about the climate impact on the financial resilience of countries, particularly those most vulnerable to climate change. They underscored the urgency of releasing funds from the Loss and Damage Fund to support nations in their recovery and rebuilding efforts.

A key point of the meeting was the creation of an enabling environment that encourages the inclusion of the private sector. Both leaders agreed that increasing private sector investment in disaster-resilient infrastructure is crucial for sustainable development and long-term resilience.

The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to strengthen collaboration and enhance global efforts in building resilient communities.

NDMA climate change COP29 UN COP29 climate summit Jin Liqun

