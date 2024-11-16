AGL 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 127.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.23%)
BOP 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.48%)
DCL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
DFML 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.82%)
DGKC 86.18 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.45%)
FCCL 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.28%)
FFBL 64.89 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.34%)
FFL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.05%)
HUBC 112.51 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.57%)
HUMNL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.12%)
KEL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.1%)
KOSM 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.94%)
MLCF 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.2%)
NBP 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
OGDC 193.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.65%)
PAEL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.29%)
PIBTL 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.4%)
PPL 152.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.18%)
PRL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.43%)
PTC 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
SEARL 85.50 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.62%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.27%)
TOMCL 36.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.96%)
TPLP 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.27%)
TREET 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-4.87%)
TRG 62.20 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (6.11%)
UNITY 28.07 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.5%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.35%)
BR100 10,081 Increased By 80.6 (0.81%)
BR30 31,142 Increased By 139.8 (0.45%)
KSE100 94,764 Increased By 571.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 29,410 Increased By 209 (0.72%)
Nov 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-16

Mian Zahid terms tax system ‘inefficient’

Recorder Report Published 16 Nov, 2024 06:04am

KARACHI: The Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, the President of the Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, the President of All Karachi Industrial Alliance and Chairman of the FPCCI Advisory Board, Mian Zahid Hussain, said that the current tax system is very inefficient and has failed to impose taxes on people according to their resources.

He said that Pakistan has no future without a balanced and digital tax system as the current system is not working.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that a policy of placing the entire burden of taxes on the salaried class, corporate sector and industrial sector can never succeed.

He said that huge sectors of the economy have been exempted from taxes or are under-taxed, which is why people are inclined towards these non-productive sectors instead of industrialisation.

Due to this tendency, neither industry nor exports develop in Pakistan, and unemployment is increasing.

Zahid Hussain said that the Finance Minister has revealed that no country wants to keep its capital in the State Bank of Pakistan and is not ready to roll over the debt. He said that friendly countries also want Pakistan to stand on its feet now. He said the IMF is also uneasy due to Pakistan failure to meet its quarterly revenue target. The IMF is uncomfortable; otherwise, it would not have imposed such strict conditions, and an early review would not have been needed.

Mian Zahid n said that before approving the loan, the IMF had imposed a condition to roll over deposits and loans from friendly countries, which was implemented with incredible difficulty.

He warned that this facility could end at any time, which is worrisome because a large part of foreign exchange reserves consists of deposits from friendly countries.

During the PTI regime, the IMF suspended its program, prompting friendly countries to take strict action. As a result, Pakistan confidence in the global market was severely affected, and the value of the rupee was eroded. The IMF is worried about the revenue shortfall, and the government is also considering various options, including mini budgets and increasing the burden on taxpayers. In these circumstances, the business community wonders whether the recent interest rate cut will be helpful. Mian Zahid Hussain further said that according to the promise made to the public, no special environment has been created for domestic and foreign investment, and the tax base has not been widened.

The best option for the government is to make the tax structure fairer to reduce the tax burden on the middle class while bringing the under-taxed sectors into the tax net and digitizing the economy. Tax collection efforts through enforcement will only increase corruption instead of taxes, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IMF FPCCI Mian Zahid Hussain tax system IMF and Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Mian Zahid terms tax system ‘inefficient’

Supplementary grants: IMF seeks to limit govt discretion

Q1 figures revised: MoF posts Rs360bn cumulative provincial surplus

Wheat procurement: Body formed to prepare plan as per IMF terms

IMF-govt talks conclude

Nepra warns Discos and KE: ‘Resolve overbilling issue or face legal action’

CDWP approves 3 projects worth Rs58.85bn

Undisclosed foreign bank accounts, recovery of looted money: SC seeks reports from FBR and FIA

Oct FCA: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.0159/unit negative adjustment

Income of banks: IHC restrains govt from collecting tax

DGTO declares election of central chairman PSMA ‘null and void’

Read more stories