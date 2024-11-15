AGL 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
‘Used by terrorists’: interior ministry wants PTA to ban ‘illegal VPNs’ across Pakistan

  • Identifies 'alarming fact that VPNs are used by terrorists to obscure and conceal their communication'
BR Web Desk Published 15 Nov, 2024 07:32pm

The Ministry of Interior has requested the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) to block what it termed illegal Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) across the country, claiming that they are “increasingly being exploited by the terrorists to facilitate violent activities and financial transactions”.

A VPN protects its users by encrypting their data and masking their IP addresses. This hides their browsing activity, identity, and location, allowing for greater privacy and autonomy, according to an explanatory note posted by Microsoft.

However, the interior ministry warned that VPNs, which are deemed illegal in Pakistan, are being used to access pornographic and blasphemous contents as well.

“Off late, an alarming fact has been identified, wherein VPNs are used by terrorists to obscure and conceal their communications,” read the ministry letter, a copy of which is available with Business Recorder.

“VPNs are also being used for discreetly access pornographic and blasphemous contents.

“It is, therefore, requested to block illegal VPNs across Pakistan so that legitimate/registered VPN users may not be affected. In addition, registration of VPNs with PTA may be made till November 30, 2024.”

In a statement in September, the PTA had said the government would not block VPNs as the authority urged IT companies, software houses, banks, freelancers, and others to register their IPs.

The Pakistan government also began the registration of VPNs in August under what it called a ‘one-window’ operation at the telecommunication regulator and software export board website.

Bilawal hits out at govt over ‘shutdown of VPN’

On Thursday, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto flayed the government over shutdown of VPNs and limiting internet speed.

“We have not been consulted regarding the slowing down of internet speed, and closure of VPNs. The decision makers don’t know about the ABC of VPNs,” the PPP chairman said while talking to the media.

“Now is the age of internet speed, the government claimed it was providing 4G service to the public but the speed of the internet is fragile it seemed only 3G internet service is being provided,” Bilawal said.

Internet speed has become an issue in Pakistan with the government often using it as a ‘go-to’ strategy to counter terrorism. It also resorts to shutting down services on important days as a precautionary security measure.

Still, terror-related incidents have been on the rise.

