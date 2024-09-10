PTA says VPNs will not be blocked in Pakistan, but urges registration

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Tuesday clarified that the government was not about to block Virtual Private Networks (VPNs).

“It is clarified that VPNs are not being blocked in Pakistan,” the PTA said in a statement.

“However, PTA is encouraging all IT companies, software houses, free lancers and banks etc. to register their IPs for using VPNs so that in case of any disruption the internet services to these entities are not affected,” it added.

The Pakistan government last month said that it has begun the registration of VPNs under what it called a ‘one-window’ operation at the telecommunication regulator and software export board website, a development that comes as the country faces widescale and prolonged internet services disruption.

What is VPN registration in Pakistan?

VPN registration is a “one window operation” available at the PTA and PSEB websites that takes 2 to 3 days and is free of cost, according to the authority.

“To ensure uninterrupted and secure online business please register your VPN at https://ipregistration.pta.gov.pk,” the PTA added in its statement.

An IT sector expert had earlier told Business Recorder that on days when internet and mobile phone services are blocked (election day, Muharram, etc), those with registered VPNs will not be impacted.