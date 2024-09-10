AGL 35.31 Increased By ▲ 3.31 (10.34%)
AIRLINK 138.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.6%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
DCL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
DFML 52.80 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (2.82%)
DGKC 82.32 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.69%)
FCCL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.33%)
FFBL 45.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.8%)
HUBC 150.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.98%)
KOSM 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.42%)
MLCF 34.35 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.06%)
NBP 59.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 135.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.51%)
PAEL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.74%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PPL 112.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PRL 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
PTC 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.78%)
SEARL 57.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
TOMCL 41.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
TPLP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TREET 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
TRG 52.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.35%)
UNITY 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.32%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.76%)
BR100 8,366 Increased By 71.1 (0.86%)
BR30 26,903 Increased By 103.4 (0.39%)
KSE100 79,287 Increased By 671.7 (0.85%)
KSE30 25,073 Increased By 216.8 (0.87%)
Sep 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTA says VPNs will not be blocked in Pakistan, but urges registration

BR Web Desk Published 10 Sep, 2024 04:14pm

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Tuesday clarified that the government was not about to block Virtual Private Networks (VPNs).

“It is clarified that VPNs are not being blocked in Pakistan,” the PTA said in a statement.

“However, PTA is encouraging all IT companies, software houses, free lancers and banks etc. to register their IPs for using VPNs so that in case of any disruption the internet services to these entities are not affected,” it added.

The Pakistan government last month said that it has begun the registration of VPNs under what it called a ‘one-window’ operation at the telecommunication regulator and software export board website, a development that comes as the country faces widescale and prolonged internet services disruption.

What is VPN registration in Pakistan?

VPN registration is a “one window operation” available at the PTA and PSEB websites that takes 2 to 3 days and is free of cost, according to the authority.

“To ensure uninterrupted and secure online business please register your VPN at https://ipregistration.pta.gov.pk,” the PTA added in its statement.

An IT sector expert had earlier told Business Recorder that on days when internet and mobile phone services are blocked (election day, Muharram, etc), those with registered VPNs will not be impacted.

PTA internet service internet disruption Internet shutdown internet disruptions Pakistan internet slowdown VPNs Internet slowdown Internet suspension internet restrictions internet content management

Comments

200 characters

PTA says VPNs will not be blocked in Pakistan, but urges registration

KPK CM Gandapur back in Peshawar, PTI criticises govt for arresting party leaders

Karachi faces major traffic jam in multiple areas after protesters block key roads

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Dozens of displaced Palestinians killed, wounded by Israeli missiles

Dewan Farooque Motors (DFML) starts EV production after EDB’s approval

Oil dips as weak Chinese demand counters storm Francine

KE staff attacked, held hostage amid anti-theft drive: spokesperson

Gold price per tola jumps Rs1,300, hits Rs261,700 in Pakistan

FBR considering traders’ new proposal to collect advance tax

Read more stories