Bilawal hits out at govt over ‘shutdown of VPN’

NNI Published 15 Nov, 2024 06:20am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has flayed government over shutdown of VPN and limiting of internet speed.

Talking to media, PPP chairman said, “We have not been consulted regarding slowing down of internet speed, and closure of VPN. The decision makers don’t know about the ABC of VPN.” He said if the government was consulted on the VPN, it should explain about new rules.

Bilawal said, “Now is the age of internet speed, the government claimed it was providing 4G service to the public but the speed of the internet is fragile it seemed only 3G internet service is being provided.” He added that now internet speed has been slowed down further.

Pakistan govt begins VPN registration amid internet services disruption

To a question about Trump’s win and US interests in Pakistan, he said “America has its own politics. Pakistan does not favour Republicans, Democrats in US politics.” He said personal relationships are praised in politics.

Bilawal said, “I know Trump’s son-in-law and daughter, Benazir Shaheed was also invited by Trump for dinner. Asif Zardari knows Trump before he became president.” PPP chairman said “personal relationships are of limited importance in diplomacy as the influence of geopolitics is greater.”

Bilawal said, “Pakistan-US relations are not good at all, at the moment, relations with US are worse”.

Bilawal said PML-N is violating the agreement with PPP, it was decided that the PSDP will be made after mutual consultations. PPP chairman said when he was busy in the 26th amendment bill, federal government approved canals agreement.

He made it clear that PPP do not agree to new canals scheme of the federal government. Bilawal said the way the government made action on the canals was not right. He made it clear that legislation should be fully consulted with all political parties. He said “there is no resentment in politics and there is no question of displeasure with the government.”

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto has said “the federal government has failed to fulfil its commitment which it made before the passage of 26th Constitutional Amendments regarding provision of due share to the provinces that was why he had stepped back from Judicial Commission in protest.”

Talking to media, Bilawal said if he were part of Judicial Commission, he must have talked about this issue. He said if the federal government had inducted judges from rural Sindh in Constitutional Bench, it would have been rightly called that the rule of equality was followed by the Centre. He said federal government had again and again made injustice with Sindh. He said that head of Constitutional Bench should have been non-disputed.

Bilawal said the public has majority of concerns with the lower courts. Bilawal claimed he has asked Sindh Chief Minister to contact Chief Justice of Sindh High Court and discuss reforms in lower courts. PPP chairman claimed that “unless there are reforms in the lower courts, the mission is incomplete.”

He said health of President Zardari is stable right now. To a question about China, Bilawal said China always supported Pakistani economy. To a question about terrorism, Bilawal said “the fire of terrorism has spread from Balochistan to tribal areas. It is the responsibility of the government to take action to control the situation”.

Bilawal further added that “it has become a habit that statements, condolence and visits are made on the incident of terrorism.”

PPP chief demanded of the federal government that the government should act on its words and tell the nation what is the government doing to fight terrorism?

