AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 127.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 6.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 41.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 86.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 32.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 64.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 10.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 109.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 14.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 60.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 190.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 27.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 150.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 16.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 86.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 35.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 8.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 16.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 53.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 26.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,010 Increased By 126.5 (1.28%)
BR30 31,023 Increased By 422.5 (1.38%)
KSE100 94,192 Increased By 836.5 (0.9%)
KSE30 29,201 Increased By 270.2 (0.93%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-15

Asian currencies extend losses

Reuters Published November 15, 2024 Updated November 15, 2024 07:06am

BENGALURU: Asian currencies extended losses on Thursday, pressured by the greenback surging to a one-year high on momentum triggered by Donald Trump’s election victory while emerging market stocks traded lower on an uncertain economic outlook.

Ringgit, Thai baht, and the Indonesian rupiah were all trading at their weakest levels in at least three months, with ringgit clocking its fourth consecutive session of losses.

The Philippine stock index fell 2.3%, slipping for the seventh straight session, while shares in Jakarta shed more than 1%. Benchmark indexes in Malaysia and Thailand also edged lower.

Assets in Asia have suffered significantly in the aftermath of Trump’s win in the US presidential election last week as his policies are seen fanning inflation which could mean a shallower US rate cut cycle.

The risks of possible tariff hikes for Chinese and Asian exports to the United States have emerged as another major concern for currency markets.

“In general, we think tariffs should hurt trade, which is a headwind for regional currencies,” Saktiandi Supaat, chief FX strategist at Maybank, said.

On equities, Supaat said, “general appetite for risk seems to be more measured and as such regional equity markets are mixed and not quite tracking the rally in US equities”.

Outflows have picked up pace in Malaysia and Thailand as their trade-dependent economies are vulnerable to tariff risks. Their currencies have lost around 4% since the US election outcome.

“Indonesia and India are more domestic demand driven, and are thus perceived by investors to be relatively more resilient to tariff threats compared to Asian peers,” DBS analysts said.

