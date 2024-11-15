AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-15

Unofficial results: JI ahead in LB by-polls

Recorder Report Published 15 Nov, 2024 06:20am

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) is leading the local bodies by-elections, winning 6 out of the 10 contested seats on Thursday, according to unconfirmed and unofficial results till filing of this report.

District Central: Irfan Shah (JI) secured the Vice Chairman seat in UC 5, Gulberg Town. Saleemullah (JI) was leading against PPP candidate on Chairman seat in UC 7, Liaquatabad Town.

District Korangi: Ansarullah (JI) claimed the Chairman seat in UC 7, Model Colony. Kamran Solangi (JI) won the General Councillor seat in Ward 1, UC 7, Korangi Town.

Landhi Town:

Abdur Rehman (JI) won the Vice Chairman seat in UC 6.

District South: Karamullah Waqasi (PPP) won the Chairman seat in UC 13, Clifton.

District Keamari: Iqbal ul Hassan (PPP) won the General Councillor seat in Ward 4, UC 10, Baldia Town. Irfan Umar (JI) won the General Councillor seat in Ward 4, UC 5, Manghopir Town.

District Malir: Babar Magsi (PPP) secured the Chairman seat in UC 9, Bakhtawar Goth.

Asif Khan (PPP) won the General Councillor seat in Ibrahim Hyderi.

As many as 68 candidates contested the 10 vacant seats in Karachi, with 168 polling stations established for these elections. The vacant seats included chairman positions in UC-9 Malir Town, UC-7 Model Colony Town, UC-6 Landhi Town, and UC-7 Liaquatabad Town; vice-chairman seats in UC-5 Yaseenabad, Gulberg Town; chairman seat in UC-13 Saddar; and general councillor seats in various wards.

There were over 295,700 registered voters for these constituencies, including more than 157,600 male and around 137,800 female voters.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

by elections JI

