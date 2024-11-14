AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 127.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 6.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 41.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 86.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 32.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 64.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 10.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 109.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 14.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 60.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 190.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 27.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 150.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 16.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 86.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 35.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 8.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 16.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 53.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 26.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,976 Increased By 92.1 (0.93%)
BR30 30,900 Increased By 300.1 (0.98%)
KSE100 94,086 Increased By 730.9 (0.78%)
KSE30 29,151 Increased By 220.3 (0.76%)
Nov 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand stable after big losses, mining data ahead

Reuters Published 14 Nov, 2024 02:21pm

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand was stable early on Thursday after trading turbulently in the days after Donald Trump’s US election win, ahead of September’s mining production data.

At 0803 GMT, the rand traded at 18.2400 against the dollar , near its previous close of 18.2450.

Mining data for September at 0930 GMT will give clues on the health of Africa’s most industrialised economy.

The rand has lost almost 5% against the greenback since the US election last week as markets expect Trump’s policies to bring higher short-term economic growth but also potentially inflationary pressures.

“It’s not only the rand that has found itself in free fall, but all emerging markets,” said Rand Merchant Bank analysts in a research note.

South African rand extends losses before unemployment, manufacturing data

“This sell off is by no means negative sentiment in South Africa but rather a very buoyant dollar,” the note added. On the Johannesburg stock market, the blue-chip Top-40 index traded 0.1% down.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was little changed in early deals, with the yield at 9.15%.

South African rand

Comments

200 characters

South African rand stable after big losses, mining data ahead

FBR assures IMF: Rs12.9trn revenue target will stay intact

Govt urged to tax high earning ‘sacred cows’ amid revenue shortfall

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

Bank Alfalah withdraws intention to acquire stake in Samba Bank as SNB halts divestment

Oil prices ease on stronger greenback, fears of higher output

HRW accuses Israel of ‘war crime’ with ‘forcible transfer’ in Gaza

FBR introduces new payment creation system

EV charging tariff delay: Govt apathy hits investors and consumers

IMF briefed about recovery plan, local debt

Matter referred to Cabinet committee: PC board rejects Rs10bn bid for PIA

Read more stories