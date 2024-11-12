AGL 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.2%)
AIRLINK 127.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.27%)
BOP 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.77%)
DCL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.75%)
DGKC 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.72%)
FCCL 32.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.77%)
FFBL 65.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.91%)
HUBC 110.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.92%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.41%)
KOSM 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.77%)
MLCF 41.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.02%)
NBP 60.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.36%)
OGDC 194.48 Decreased By ▼ -3.16 (-1.6%)
PAEL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.65%)
PIBTL 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.39%)
PPL 150.52 Decreased By ▼ -3.64 (-2.36%)
PRL 27.08 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (8.32%)
PTC 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
SEARL 78.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TOMCL 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.08%)
TPLP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.11%)
TREET 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.56%)
TRG 52.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.24%)
UNITY 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 9,923 Decreased By -49.4 (-0.5%)
BR30 30,749 Decreased By -349.1 (-1.12%)
KSE100 93,225 Decreased By -423.8 (-0.45%)
KSE30 28,878 Decreased By -139.3 (-0.48%)
Nov 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand extends losses before unemployment, manufacturing data

Reuters Published 12 Nov, 2024 02:02pm

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand extended its losses in early trade on Tuesday to hit a two-and-a-half month low, ahead of third quarter unemployment figures and September manufacturing data.

At 0805 GMT, the rand traded at 18.0375 against the dollar , about 0.6% softer than its previous close, and its weakest level since mid-August.

The currency has traded turbulently since Donald Trump’s US election win last week.

The dollar firmed against a basket of currencies. Local investors will look to third quarter unemployment numbers at 0930 GMT and September manufacturing output data at 1100 GMT, which could give clues on the health of Africa’s most industrialised economy.

“The labour market remains a significant drag on growth,” said Andre Cilliers, currency strategist at TreasuryONE.

South African rand stable; local jobs data in focus this week

“While reforms under the government of national unity (GNU) may offer a glimmer of hope, businesses are likely to remain cautious on hiring until clearer signs of sustained economic momentum emerge,” Cilliers added.

On the Johannesburg stock market, the Top-40 index was down about 0.8%.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was weaker in early deals, with the yield up 5.7 basis points to 9.282%.

South African rand

Comments

200 characters

South African rand extends losses before unemployment, manufacturing data

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

KSE-100 slumps as investors ‘resort to profit-taking’

Smog conditions to persist in Punjab in Nov, Dec: NDMA

Saudi National Bank terminates plan to divest stake in Samba Pakistan

Gold price per tola decreases Rs7,000 in Pakistan

IGI Holdings to purchase stake in Packages Limited for Rs2.6bn

SBP approves TPL Corp, Abhi’s acquisition of FINCA Microfinance Bank

Oil drifts amid China stimulus concerns, oversupply worries

Pakistan’s Noman Ali gets ICC Men’s Player of Month Award

Aurangzeb welcomes APM Terminals’ investment offer

Read more stories