Pakistan Print 2024-11-14

Red Line, Yellow Line BRT projects: Sharjeel directs authorities to expedite construction work

Recorder Report Published 14 Nov, 2024 08:47am

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has directed the authorities to accelerate the construction work on the Red Line and Yellow Line BRT projects.

A meeting of the Department of Transport and Mass Transit was held in Karachi, chaired by the Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, Mass Transit, Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control, Sharjeel Inam Memon.

Transport Secretary Asad Zamin, Managing Director of the Sindh Mass Transit Authority Kamal Dayo, consultants, contractors, and senior officials attended the meeting.

The progress on the Red Line and Yellow Line BRT projects was reviewed. During the meeting, Minister Memon instructed that the ongoing construction work on both BRT Lines be expedited, emphasizing that these modern BRTs will bring significant relief to the city’s residents.

He stated that there can be no compromise on the quality of work. The purpose of the Sindh government is to provide the public with low prices and modern means of travel at the earliest possible time.

Senior Minister Memon stressed that efforts should be made to complete both BRT projects ahead of schedule to benefit the public, the completion of these projects will make travel easier for citizens and benefit millions.

