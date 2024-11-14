Gold prices regain on global market uptrend

KARACHI: The local gold prices regained ground on Wednesday, reflecting the global market uptrend, traders said. Gold prices recovered by Rs1,400 and Rs1,200, reaching Rs271,900 per tola and Rs233,111 per 10 grams, respectively, according to the All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association.

On the world market, gold bullion value saw an increase of $14 to $2,607 per ounce while silver was trading at $31 per ounce.

Silver prices on the local market stood unchanged at Rs3,250 per tola and Rs2,786 per 10 grams, the association added.

