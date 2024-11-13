AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.77%)
BOP 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.21%)
CNERGY 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.39%)
DCL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.42%)
DFML 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
DGKC 86.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.15%)
FCCL 32.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
FFBL 64.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.1%)
FFL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 109.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.02%)
KEL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
KOSM 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.93%)
MLCF 41.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.62%)
NBP 60.60 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.85%)
OGDC 190.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-2.41%)
PAEL 27.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
PPL 149.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.94%)
PRL 26.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
PTC 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.13%)
SEARL 86.02 Increased By ▲ 7.82 (10%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.47%)
TOMCL 35.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.91%)
TREET 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.9%)
TRG 53.35 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.12%)
UNITY 26.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.02%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 9,889 Decreased By -31.1 (-0.31%)
BR30 30,611 Decreased By -140.9 (-0.46%)
KSE100 93,355 Increased By 130.9 (0.14%)
KSE30 28,931 Increased By 46 (0.16%)
Nov 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf bourses in red as focus shifts to US inflation data

Reuters Published 13 Nov, 2024 07:02pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Wednesday ahead of crucial U.S. inflation data that will offer more clarity on the pace of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate reductions.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), is expected to rise 0.3%, though anything above that could further reduce the chance of a December easing.

With investors seeing a 58.7% chance of a 25-basis point interest rate cut at the Fed’s December meeting, according to CME FedWatch, October’s consumer price index figures will be closely watched to see if inflationary pressures are easing.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by the Fed’s decisions, as most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index declined 1%, weighed down by a 1.7% fall in aluminium products manufacturer Al Taiseer Group and a 1.9% decrease in Al Rajhi Bank.

Most Gulf markets ease on weak oil, caution ahead of US data

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - held near their lowest in two weeks, a day after OPEC downgraded its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2024 and 2025 and amid demand concerns in China.

Shares of oil giant Saudi Aramco were down 0.5%.

Dubai’s main share index gained 0.7%, led by a 4.7% jump toll operator Salik Company after reporting a rise in third-quarter net profit.

In a separate bourse filing, Salik also said it expects FY2025 total revenue growth to be in a range of 25-26% year-on-year.

Among other gainers, blue-chip developer Emaar Properties advanced 2%, rising for a fourth consecutive session.

On Monday, Emaar reported nine-month net profit of 8.52 billion dirhams ($2.32 billion), up from 8.24 billion dirhams year ago.

In Abu Dhabi, the index fell 0.5%, with conglomerate International Holding losing 0.8%.

The Qatari benchmark dropped 0.4%, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar losing 1.2%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index retreated 0.5%, with Talaat Mostafa Group falling 1.4% and Ezz Steel Co closing 1.7% lower.

---------------------------------------
 SAUDI ARABIA    declined 1% to 11,930
 ABU DHABI       fell 0.5% to 9,372
 DUBAI           gained 0.7% to 4,733
 QATAR           down 0.4% to 10,420
 EGYPT           lost 0.5% to 31,433
 BAHRAIN         was up 0.8% to 2,045
 OMAN            lost 0.4% to 4,655
 KUWAIT          added 0.3% to 7,823
---------------------------------------
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf Gulf stocks Most Gulf markets Gulf bourses Gulf Shares

Comments

200 characters

Most Gulf bourses in red as focus shifts to US inflation data

Without climate justice, there can be no real resilience: PM Shehbaz addresses COP29

Rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

CCL Holding submits public intention to acquire 50% stake, control in Mitchells Fruit Farms

KSE-100 closes marginally higher in choppy trading

Trump names Elon Musk to role leading government efficiency drive

UK’s The Guardian stops posting on ‘toxic media platform’ X

Religious ministry, PIA agree to provide travel services for 35,000 Hajj pilgrims

5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

OGDCL begins gas production from Uch-35 well in Balochistan

Shaheen Afridi reclaims No.1 ODI bowler ranking

Read more stories