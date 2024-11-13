Wheat falls to 10-week low on US dollar hitting 6-month high

CANBERRA: Chicago wheat futures fell to a 10-week low on Wednesday after the US dollar surged to its strongest level since May and rain in US cropping areas improved the supply outlook.

Soybean futures were little changed after plunging on Tuesday, when President-elect Donald Trump chose former Congressman Lee Zeldin as the new head of the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Traders see Zeldin as a sceptic of the biofuel industry. Corn slipped slightly.

