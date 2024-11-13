AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-13

US envoy, CG meet students in Faisalabad

Press Release Published 13 Nov, 2024 08:27am

FAISALABAD: US Ambassador Donald Blome and US Consul General Lahore Kristin K. Hawkins held an interactive session with the students of US sponsored English Access Scholarship Programs at University of Agriculture, Faisalabad (UAF) and University of Education (UoE), Faisalabad Campus in the Main Library, UAF.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Muhammad Sarwar Khan accompanied the honorable guests at this occasion.

Students shared their experiences of transformation and learning after joining the Access Program. Most of the students highlighted communication, leadership, inclusiveness, diversity, and life skills as key learning’s in the program. They also shared that Access Programs has remarkably improved their confidence and communication.

US Ambassador Donald Blome applauded the management and teachers of both institutions who tirelessly work hard for the growth of their students in the program. “These skills will help young Pakistanis become community leaders who contribute to a prosperous and proud future for Pakistan,” Ambassador Blome said.

Access is about far more than just developing English-language proficiency. It develops future leaders by teaching leadership skills and fostering a sense of self-belief that extends beyond the classroom and into practical life. This program provides opportunity and hope to those who might have otherwise been overlooked or underserved. Since 2004, more than 27,000 Pakistani students have graduated from the Access program.

