Donald Trump’s vision for world peace

For the Muslim world, facing both external threats and formidable internal challenges, the outcome of American elections often makes little difference.

Unlike the Islamic world, plagued by deep divisions, internal strifes, and a lack of unity and direction, American politics remains singularly focused on national interests.

Educated and conscious voters in the US prefer debates over substantive issues, expecting accountability and results from their leaders.

America’s interests and global supremacy are paramount, with major decisions thoroughly scrutinized and debated threadbare in Congress. American politics exhibits consistency, cohesion, and a collective resolve—qualities that contribute to its enduring global influence.

While powerful lobbies do wield influence, their impact is generally confined to what aligns with national interests.

The one unwavering constant in American decision-making is a steadfast commitment to its own interest. Thus, a change in leadership—whether Democrat Kamala Harris or Republican Donald Trump—seldom brings major shifts in core policies. While domestic priorities may differ, America’s international stance remains largely unchanged and consistent.

One remarkable aspect of American politics, and a legacy worth emulating, is the respect extended to political adversaries. The winning party does not waste energies, resources and precious time on retribution against opponents, unlike in Pakistan or other countries.

Defeated candidates step aside gracefully, voicing occasional criticisms but ultimately respecting the mandate and democratic process. The incoming president honours the predecessor, with transitions marked by dignity, honour and mutual respect.

Today, five former American presidents enjoy a content and fulfilling post-presidency lives. Jimmy Carter, architect of the Camp David Accords, recently celebrated his 100th birthday with a military flyover in Georgia. George Walter Bush resides in Dallas, Texas, with his family, while Bill Clinton, active in charitable work, lives in New York. Barack Obama, now in Washington, D.C., has also embraced a quiet, rewarding life.

Away from the hustle and bustle of active politics, these former presidents are happy and content with their serene and calm life and provide valuable counsel to their successors.

Free from any allegation of corruption or amassing fortunes and with cherishable memories, they are having fine and peaceful days. Such values should inspire leaders in the Third World to aspire toward similar standards.

In a historic victory, Republican candidate Donald Trump has captured the White House, the Senate, and the House of Representatives. I listened closely to his victory speech in Florida, where he pledged “America First,” vowing to prioritize peace, prevent new wars, and build a “New America.” This “America First” idea and approach is really noble and should be seen in the light of why American citizens deserve their country’s first priority.

The billions of American dollars spent on wars—fuelling death and destruction in Ukraine and Palestine—should instead be redirected to infrastructure, healthcare, and welfare for Americans.

For too long, the hard-earned taxes of Americans have financed wars on foreign soils, spreading death, displacement, and destruction. This phenomenon should come to an end now.

It is time for America to pursue peace and prosperity, not just domestically but globally too. Trump’s anti-war vote, which drew Muslim and Arab voters, along with a broad coalition calling for ceasefires and justice for Palestine, now calls for action. War is a defeat and brings nothing but death, misery, and the destruction of peace.

Let ‘New America’s’ great values speak and assert, ending ongoing deadly wars that are wreaking widespread death, devastation and human catastrophe with American dollars and weapons in Gaza, the Occupied West Bank and Beirut.

Fires raging across Kashmir, Yemen, Sudan, Myanmar, and beyond should be extinguished through America’s efforts, with its resources channelled toward the greater cause of peace.

Let us hope that Donald Trump will fulfil his pledge, steering America towards a new era of peace.

The world watches with anticipation and is too eager to see if he will honour his pledges to avoid further conflicts and bring to an end the fires raging in the world and actively promote peace worldwide. Let us all enthusiastically hope to see great American values of peace and civil liberties under Donald Trump flourish globally.

Qamer Soomro (Shikarpur)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024