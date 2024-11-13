Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Smog conditions to persist in Punjab in Nov, Dec: NDMA

PM Shehbaz calls for redefining global climate finance to support vulnerable nations

Fauji Foundation withdraws intention to acquire shares in Agha Steel Industries

Omar Ayub, other PTI leaders released after brief detention

Gold price per tola falls massive Rs7,000 in Pakistan

Pakistan’s Noman Ali gets ICC Men’s Player of Month Award

SBP approves TPL Corp, Abhi’s acquisition of FINCA Microfinance Bank

IMF delegation meets Aurangzeb: Finance Divison

