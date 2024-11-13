AGL 40.39 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.95%)
AIRLINK 127.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.31%)
BOP 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
CNERGY 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.74%)
DCL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
DFML 41.69 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
DGKC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.6%)
FCCL 32.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
FFBL 64.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.83%)
FFL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
HUBC 110.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
KEL 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
KOSM 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
MLCF 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
NBP 59.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.32%)
OGDC 195.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.16%)
PAEL 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.61%)
PIBTL 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
PPL 151.52 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.23%)
PRL 26.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
PTC 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.94%)
SEARL 78.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.51%)
TELE 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.08%)
TOMCL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.48%)
TPLP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.14%)
TREET 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.32%)
TRG 53.05 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.55%)
UNITY 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 9,917 Decreased By -3 (-0.03%)
BR30 30,750 Decreased By -1.5 (-0%)
KSE100 93,397 Increased By 172.5 (0.19%)
KSE30 28,934 Increased By 49.6 (0.17%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from November 12, 2024
Published 13 Nov, 2024 08:31am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Smog conditions to persist in Punjab in Nov, Dec: NDMA

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz calls for redefining global climate finance to support vulnerable nations

Read here for details.

  • Fauji Foundation withdraws intention to acquire shares in Agha Steel Industries

Read here for details.

  • Omar Ayub, other PTI leaders released after brief detention

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola falls massive Rs7,000 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s Noman Ali gets ICC Men’s Player of Month Award

Read here for details.

  • SBP approves TPL Corp, Abhi’s acquisition of FINCA Microfinance Bank

Read here for details.

  • IMF delegation meets Aurangzeb: Finance Divison

Read here for details.

