Smog conditions to persist in Punjab in Nov, Dec: NDMA

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Tuesday that smog conditions will persist throughout November and December in Punjab.

Lahore’s air quality remained hazardous on Tuesday, with an index score of more than 744, according to IQAir.

Seasonal crop burn-off by farmers on the outskirts of Lahore contributes to toxic air, which the WHO says can cause strokes, heart disease, lung cancer and respiratory diseases.

In a notification issued today, the NDMA said that the National Emergency Operation Centre has been monitoring the current smog situation in Pakistan and the surrounding region.

“Our team has access to state-of-the-art ground-based and space-based monitoring tools, which allow us to analyze and project sectoral emissions of pollution from various sources, including industry, transportation, and agriculture,” it said.

Smog causing alarming rise in respiratory issues

It said that the team was using information on aerosol optical depth to identify hotspots significantly affected by smog.

“Due to prevailing atmospheric conditions—higher humidity, low wind speed, and increased upper atmospheric pressure—it is anticipated that smog conditions will persist throughout November and December in the plains of Punjab,” the NDMA said.

It further said that urban centers such as Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Peshawar, Mardan, and Nowshera are expected to experience smog during these months.

On Monday, Punjab banned most outdoor activities and ordered shops, markets and malls in some areas to close early to curb illnesses caused by intense air pollution.

The government banned outdoor activities in Multan, Gujranwala, and Faisalabad to curb illnesses caused by intense air pollution.

While access to parks, zoos, playgrounds, historic monuments, museums and recreational areas has been banned until November 17, unavoidable religious rites“ are exempt from this direction, the notification said.

Outlets like pharmacies, oil depots, dairy shops and fruit and vegetable shops have similarly been exempted from the directions to close by 8pm local time.

Special smog counters to triage patients have been established at clinics across the province, with 900 people admitted to hospital in Lahore alone on Tuesday.

Doctor Qurat ul Ain, a hospital doctor for 15 years, witnesses the damage from an emergency rooms in Lahore.

“This year smog is much more than previous years and the number of patients suffering from its effects is greater too,” she told AFP.