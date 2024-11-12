AGL 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.2%)
Omar Ayub, other PTI leaders released after brief detention

BR Web Desk Published November 12, 2024 Updated November 12, 2024 05:46pm

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub and other Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders were released after brief detention outside Adiala Jail on Tuesday, Aaj News reported.

The politicians had been arrested for violating Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Earlier, the PTI said on X (formerly Twitter) that its leaders Omar Ayub Khan, Shibli Faraz, Asad Qaiser, Ahmed Bhachar, and Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) chief Sahibzada Hamid Raza were arrested “for simply exercising their right to meet with Imran Khan, as permitted by law”.

PTI says Omar Ayub, other top party leaders arrested outside Adiala Jail

The party also shared a video on X that showed National Assembly Opposition Leader Omar Ayub Khan seated in the backseat of a white Toyota vehicle amid high security.

Judicial orders: PTI condemns govt’s blatant disregard

Last week, PTI’s central information secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram strongly condemned the government’s blatant disregard for judicial orders as no PTI leader was allowed to meet Imran Khan.

He said that the PTI leaders visited Adiala Jail to meet Khan for a scheduled meeting after the court orders but the fascist regime denied permission to hold a meeting with him, defying a court order.

Waqas also claimed that Punjab police led by “tout” inspector General Dr Usman Anwar made a failed attempt to kidnap him from the premises of the jail, but he managed to avoid the abduction.

Asad Qaiser PTI Omar Ayub arrests

