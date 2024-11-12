AGL 40.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.71%)
AIRLINK 127.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.38%)
BOP 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.09%)
CNERGY 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.66%)
DCL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
DFML 42.59 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.65%)
DGKC 87.65 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.6%)
FCCL 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.84%)
FFBL 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.32%)
FFL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.67%)
HUBC 110.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.24%)
HUMNL 15.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
KEL 4.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.08%)
MLCF 42.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.54%)
NBP 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.28%)
OGDC 196.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-0.68%)
PAEL 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.45%)
PIBTL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.42%)
PPL 153.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-0.75%)
PRL 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
PTC 16.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.62%)
SEARL 76.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.98%)
TELE 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TOMCL 35.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.64%)
TPLP 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
TREET 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.13%)
TRG 53.43 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.13%)
UNITY 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 9,944 Decreased By -28.7 (-0.29%)
BR30 30,944 Decreased By -153.6 (-0.49%)
KSE100 93,478 Decreased By -170.4 (-0.18%)
KSE30 28,972 Decreased By -46.2 (-0.16%)
Nov 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-12

Asian currencies Thai baht, Malaysian ringgit falls

Reuters Published 12 Nov, 2024 08:06am

BENGALURU: Emerging Asian currencies and equities declined on Monday after stimulus measures from China failed to meet expectations of investors, who were also disappointed by recent economic data.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan declined 0.9%, while its emerging market currency index was down 0.2%.

The Thai baht and the Malaysian ringgit were the worst performers on the day, retreating 0.6% each.

China unveiled a 10 trillion yuan ($1.4 trillion) debt package on Friday to ease local government financing strains and stabilise flagging economic growth, but did not announce any direct stimulus measures into the struggling economy.

Analysts at Maybank said in a note that the move “potentially preserves room to respond to any measures the Trump 2.0 administration may roll out against China.”

Donald Trump’s return to the White House has made investors wary given that he has promised to impose new and potentially hefty tariffs on goods from countries including China and Mexico.

“The broad-based tariff hikes will dampen exports outlook next year. Alongside USD strength and higher USD, EM Asia currencies will remain under pressure,” Ken Cheung, chief Asia FX strategist at Mizuho Bank said.

The Chinese yuan was trading largely unchanged, although equities closed 0.5% higher. Cheung said the yuan was subject to downside pressure due to Donald Trump’s victory and Beijing’s disappointing debt swap plan.

Asian currencies Malaysian ringgit Thai baht

Comments

200 characters

Asian currencies Thai baht, Malaysian ringgit falls

Aurangzeb welcomes APM Terminals’ investment offer

MoM basis: Sept debt stocks drop Rs792bn on SBP profit

T&D losses amassed: Nepra to sue Discos for Rs276bn circular debt

SECP launches country’s first start-up summit

PM, Saudi investment minister follow up on economic cooperation

Riali-II project security package approval: PD all set to place summary before ECC

PD misses SIFC deadline to resolve issues facing oil refineries

Aurangzeb invites Turkish firms for JVs

Govt likely to pick former CJP Isa for CEC slot?

Russia keen to work with Pakistan on NSTC: envoy

Read more stories