AGL 40.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.71%)
AIRLINK 127.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.38%)
BOP 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.09%)
CNERGY 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.66%)
DCL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
DFML 42.59 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.65%)
DGKC 87.65 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.6%)
FCCL 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.84%)
FFBL 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.32%)
FFL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.67%)
HUBC 110.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.24%)
HUMNL 15.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
KEL 4.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.08%)
MLCF 42.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.54%)
NBP 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.28%)
OGDC 196.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-0.68%)
PAEL 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.45%)
PIBTL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.42%)
PPL 153.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-0.75%)
PRL 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
PTC 16.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.62%)
SEARL 76.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.98%)
TELE 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TOMCL 35.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.64%)
TPLP 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
TREET 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.13%)
TRG 53.43 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.13%)
UNITY 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 9,944 Decreased By -28.7 (-0.29%)
BR30 30,944 Decreased By -153.6 (-0.49%)
KSE100 93,478 Decreased By -170.4 (-0.18%)
KSE30 28,972 Decreased By -46.2 (-0.16%)
Nov 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-12

IRSOA condemns Karachi’s marriage hall incident

Sohail Sarfraz Published 12 Nov, 2024 07:41am

ISLAMABAD: The Inland Revenue Service Officers Association (IRSOA) strongly condemns the recent incident involving a team led by AC (IR) Rai Hamza Ahmed from the Regional Tax Office (RTO) Karachi, which was obstructed from performing its legally mandated duties.

The officer and staff, who were acting in an official capacity, were detained and held for over four hours by the management and staff of a private wedding hall. This blatant disregard for the rule of law is deeply concerning and demands urgent attention.

IRSOA has been regularly advocating for beefing up the entire enforcement apparatus. This incident among many instances on regular basis highlights the dangers our IRS personnel encounter every day. It is high time to equip IREN established via SRO 250(I)/2019 as a proper force which has been a huge success despite being run as additional function with negligible resources.

Additionally, enforcement Squads/Units at RTO Level shall be constituted and equipped to carry out regular enforcement activities. These measures will provide critical protection, ensuring our employees can carry out their duties safely and plug-in the estimated Four trillion enforcement gap.

The IRSOA is gravely concerned by these actions and the lack of adequate response. We call upon relevant authorities to uphold the law, hold those responsible accountable, and ensure that such incidents are not repeated. The IRSOA reaffirms its unwavering support for the affected officer and officials and is actively engaged with the senior leadership at FBR to resolve the issue promptly, it added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Karachi FBR RTO RTOs marriage hall staff IRSOA

Comments

200 characters

IRSOA condemns Karachi’s marriage hall incident

Aurangzeb welcomes APM Terminals’ investment offer

MoM basis: Sept debt stocks drop Rs792bn on SBP profit

T&D losses amassed: Nepra to sue Discos for Rs276bn circular debt

SECP launches country’s first start-up summit

PM, Saudi investment minister follow up on economic cooperation

Riali-II project security package approval: PD all set to place summary before ECC

PD misses SIFC deadline to resolve issues facing oil refineries

Aurangzeb invites Turkish firms for JVs

Govt likely to pick former CJP Isa for CEC slot?

Russia keen to work with Pakistan on NSTC: envoy

Read more stories