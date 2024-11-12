Property dispute in Sargodha: CM seeks report on violence against 3 women

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Monday took notice of violence against three women over a property dispute in Sargodha.

Commenting on the unfortunate incident, she said that violence against women over property disputes was not only sad but condemnable, adding that women and children were her redlines and incidents of violence against them would be not tolerated.

She sought a report from RPO Sargodha in the matter and directed him to take immediate legal action against the responsible.

