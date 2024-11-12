AGL 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.73%)
AIRLINK 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.11%)
BOP 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.94%)
CNERGY 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DCL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
DFML 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.43%)
DGKC 87.67 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.62%)
FCCL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.87%)
FFBL 65.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.47%)
FFL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.67%)
HUBC 111.00 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.33%)
HUMNL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
KEL 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
KOSM 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.21%)
MLCF 42.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.12%)
NBP 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.28%)
OGDC 196.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-0.82%)
PAEL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.28%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.91%)
PPL 152.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-0.98%)
PRL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
PTC 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
SEARL 76.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-2.22%)
TELE 7.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.67%)
TPLP 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TREET 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.07%)
TRG 53.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
UNITY 26.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 9,944 Decreased By -28.7 (-0.29%)
BR30 30,944 Decreased By -153.6 (-0.49%)
KSE100 93,503 Decreased By -145.3 (-0.16%)
KSE30 28,973 Decreased By -45 (-0.16%)
Nov 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-12

Property dispute in Sargodha: CM seeks report on violence against 3 women

Recorder Report Published November 12, 2024 Updated November 12, 2024 07:43am

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Monday took notice of violence against three women over a property dispute in Sargodha.

Commenting on the unfortunate incident, she said that violence against women over property disputes was not only sad but condemnable, adding that women and children were her redlines and incidents of violence against them would be not tolerated.

She sought a report from RPO Sargodha in the matter and directed him to take immediate legal action against the responsible.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Maryam Nawaz property dispute RPO Sargodha

Comments

200 characters

Property dispute in Sargodha: CM seeks report on violence against 3 women

Aurangzeb welcomes APM Terminals’ investment offer

MoM basis: Sept debt stocks drop Rs792bn on SBP profit

T&D losses amassed: Nepra to sue Discos for Rs276bn circular debt

SECP launches country’s first start-up summit

PM, Saudi investment minister follow up on economic cooperation

Riali-II project security package approval: PD all set to place summary before ECC

PD misses SIFC deadline to resolve issues facing oil refineries

Aurangzeb invites Turkish firms for JVs

Govt likely to pick former CJP Isa for CEC slot?

Russia keen to work with Pakistan on NSTC: envoy

Read more stories