AGL 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.73%)
AIRLINK 128.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
BOP 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
CNERGY 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.33%)
DCL 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
DFML 42.01 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.24%)
DGKC 87.67 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.62%)
FCCL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.17%)
FFBL 65.59 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.28%)
FFL 10.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
HUBC 111.25 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.56%)
HUMNL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
KEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
KOSM 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.94%)
MLCF 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.56%)
NBP 60.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.23%)
OGDC 196.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-0.83%)
PAEL 28.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.38%)
PIBTL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.15%)
PPL 152.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.15%)
PRL 25.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.84%)
PTC 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.81%)
SEARL 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.49%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TOMCL 35.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.72%)
TPLP 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
TREET 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.32%)
TRG 53.52 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.3%)
UNITY 26.89 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.67%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 9,959 Decreased By -13.5 (-0.14%)
BR30 30,951 Decreased By -146.8 (-0.47%)
KSE100 93,395 Decreased By -253.4 (-0.27%)
KSE30 28,936 Decreased By -81.8 (-0.28%)
Nov 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-11-12

Immediate intervention required to protect cotton quality from smog

Recorder Report Published 12 Nov, 2024 06:38am

LAHORE: Protecting cotton quality from the adverse effects of smog is a critical concern that requires immediate and effective intervention.

The presence of smog does not merely impact the aesthetic appearance of cotton; its long-term effects can significantly influence the overall yield and quality of the crop.

When smog particles infiltrate the cotton fibres during picking, they not only complicate the cleaning and processing stages but also compromise the cotton’s inherent properties. Therefore, it is imperative to adopt comprehensive precautionary measures immediately following picking to safeguard cotton from these harmful environmental factors.

In a statement issued here Sajid Mahmood Head of the Technology Transfer Department, Central Cotton Research Institute, Multan said that upon harvest, cotton must be stored in a clean, secure, and controlled environment to prevent contamination from smog particles and pollutants.

Prolonged exposure to the open air, particularly in smog-prone conditions, can result in the deposition of fine particles, which degrade the cotton’s natural whiteness and fibre integrity.

Any contamination or damage to the cotton during picking should be promptly addressed by cleaning and processing the cotton through ginning to preserve its natural qualities. After cleaning, it should be properly covered and stored in a well-protected environment to shield it from the adverse effects of pollution and moisture.

Equally important is ensuring the safety of the workers involved in the picking process, particularly women and labourers. Providing appropriate protective gear, such as masks and other safety equipment, is crucial to mitigate the health risks posed by the toxic chemicals present in smog. These chemicals not only threaten the workers’ well-being but can also affect the cotton’s colour and overall fibre quality.

Therefore, implementing additional cleaning and filtration procedures during the cotton processing phase is vital to remove any residual contaminants thoroughly.

Furthermore, controlling moisture levels during storage is an essential practice to prevent the growth of fungi or discoloration, both of which can severely impact cotton’s quality and market value. Excess moisture not only accelerates degradation but also increases the risk of mold, which could diminish the cotton’s commercial viability.

By adopting these preventive measures, it is possible to protect cotton from the detrimental effects of smog, preserving both its quality and market value. Ensuring that cotton remains unaffected by smog will not only enhance its yield but also maintain its competitiveness in the global marketplace.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Cotton cotton crop

Comments

200 characters

Immediate intervention required to protect cotton quality from smog

Aurangzeb welcomes APM Terminals’ investment offer

MoM basis: Sept debt stocks drop Rs792bn on SBP profit

T&D losses amassed: Nepra to sue Discos for Rs276bn circular debt

SECP launches country’s first start-up summit

PM, Saudi investment minister follow up on economic cooperation

Riali-II project security package approval: PD all set to place summary before ECC

PD misses SIFC deadline to resolve issues facing oil refineries

Aurangzeb invites Turkish firms for JVs

Govt likely to pick former CJP Isa for CEC slot?

Russia keen to work with Pakistan on NSTC: envoy

Read more stories