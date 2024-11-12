Immediate intervention required to protect cotton quality from smog

LAHORE: Protecting cotton quality from the adverse effects of smog is a critical concern that requires immediate and effective intervention.

The presence of smog does not merely impact the aesthetic appearance of cotton; its long-term effects can significantly influence the overall yield and quality of the crop.

When smog particles infiltrate the cotton fibres during picking, they not only complicate the cleaning and processing stages but also compromise the cotton’s inherent properties. Therefore, it is imperative to adopt comprehensive precautionary measures immediately following picking to safeguard cotton from these harmful environmental factors.

In a statement issued here Sajid Mahmood Head of the Technology Transfer Department, Central Cotton Research Institute, Multan said that upon harvest, cotton must be stored in a clean, secure, and controlled environment to prevent contamination from smog particles and pollutants.

Prolonged exposure to the open air, particularly in smog-prone conditions, can result in the deposition of fine particles, which degrade the cotton’s natural whiteness and fibre integrity.

Any contamination or damage to the cotton during picking should be promptly addressed by cleaning and processing the cotton through ginning to preserve its natural qualities. After cleaning, it should be properly covered and stored in a well-protected environment to shield it from the adverse effects of pollution and moisture.

Equally important is ensuring the safety of the workers involved in the picking process, particularly women and labourers. Providing appropriate protective gear, such as masks and other safety equipment, is crucial to mitigate the health risks posed by the toxic chemicals present in smog. These chemicals not only threaten the workers’ well-being but can also affect the cotton’s colour and overall fibre quality.

Therefore, implementing additional cleaning and filtration procedures during the cotton processing phase is vital to remove any residual contaminants thoroughly.

Furthermore, controlling moisture levels during storage is an essential practice to prevent the growth of fungi or discoloration, both of which can severely impact cotton’s quality and market value. Excess moisture not only accelerates degradation but also increases the risk of mold, which could diminish the cotton’s commercial viability.

By adopting these preventive measures, it is possible to protect cotton from the detrimental effects of smog, preserving both its quality and market value. Ensuring that cotton remains unaffected by smog will not only enhance its yield but also maintain its competitiveness in the global marketplace.

