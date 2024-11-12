AGL 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.73%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-12

Interior minister visits Raiwind Tablighi moot

Recorder Report Published 12 Nov, 2024 07:49am

LAHORE: Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi Monday visited the annual Tablighi congregation at Raiwind and met with the organizers as well as with the religious scholars.

Naqvi also met with the participants of annual Tablighi moot from abroad and praised their service to the religion of Islam. He said that those who preach Islam will succeed in this world as well as hereafter.

On the occasion, special prayers were offered for solidarity and progress of Pakistan and unity of Muslim Ummah.

Talking to Dr. Nadeem Ashraf, Ibadullah and others, the minister congratulated the organizers for making the best arrangements for the event and looking after millions of participants. “Your efforts are praiseworthy,” he added. He prayed to the Almighty Allah to reward those who organize such events.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

