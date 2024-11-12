Audit reveals serious financial irregularities in MoST accounts

ISLAMABAD: The Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) has raised serious audit observations involving foul play like fraud, embezzlement, misappropriation, irregularities and non-production of record — to the tune of 8.27 billion rupees — related to the accounts of Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST).

The AGP has raised these observations in its yearly report for the audit year 2023-2024 covering fiscal year 2022-23.

According to the report, the reported cases of fraud, embezzlement and misappropriation to the tune of Rs 11.85 billion have been detected.

The report unearths irregularities of Rs 42.42 billion related to account management with commercial banks, Rs 837.73 million related to recoveries, Rs 748.37 involving non-production of record, Rs 245.57 million related to MoST employees, irregularities of Rs 11.79 million related to procurement and Rs1billion of irregularities under the head of “others.”

The AGP noted that the MoST obtained supplementary grants without careful cash forecasting.

“While framing budget estimates, the authorities should exercise utmost foresight. Rules of good governance demand that budget processes are carried out in accordance with clearly defined expectations and assumptions, and a coordinated calendar of activity,” the report states.

The audit pointed out that the MoST allocated space of its building; MoST Complex, to the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, at monthly rate of Rs 768,490 with annual increase of 10 percent. However, the MoST failed to recover this rent for six consecutive years, from 1st August 2016 till 31st July 2022 that amounts to Rs 71.15 million.

The lease agreement expired on 31 July 2019 and revised lease agreement was not executed by the MoST, according to the audit report.

The audit is of the view that non-recovery of rent is a lapse on the part of MoST management, and the Planning Ministry illegally occupied the building without any lease agreement. The AGP has recommended the recovery of the outstanding rent.

In addition, the AGP report reveals that MoST has failed to recover Rs20.89 million from five organisations that are located in the MoST Complex. These are: Pakistan National Accreditation Council (PNAC), Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA), Economic Cooperation Organisation Science Foundation (ECOSF), China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Planning Ministry.

The audit observed that the management of MoST was continuously paying electricity charges for the whole building and failed to recover the outstanding share from its tenants. The audit is of the view that the expenditure on account of payment of electricity charges on behalf of other departments was unauthorised.

The AGP has recommended the recovery of outstanding dues “besides discontinuation of irregular practice.”

