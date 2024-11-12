AGL 41.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-12

Imran’s release unlikely for now: Fazl

NNI Published 12 Nov, 2024 06:38am

CATHEDRAL CITY (Wakefield): Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman denied knowing anything about the release of founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former prime minister Imran Khan.

Fazlur Rehman while addressing the media in the Cathedral City of Wakefield, stated, “The release of the PTI founder seems unlikely at the moment.” However, the JUI-F recognised that political changes are uncertain.

“I am not aware of any deal with the founder of PTI; I cannot comment on hearsay,” says Fazlur Rehman.

To a question related to playing an alleged role in securing bail for Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi and his sisters, Fazlur Rehman stressed that these cases were handled ‘independently’. He further asserted the public’s right to protest, saying that PTI’s demonstrations should not be restricted.

The JUI-F chief said that month-long negotiations on the 26th Constitutional Amendment led to a reduction in the draft from 56 clauses to 22.

Fazl in his media talk criticised the compromising nature of the top cadre of political parties, blaming it as the reason for ‘frail democracy.’ He also expressed his support for a strong military, emphasising, that a strong army is necessary for a secure Pakistan.

Commenting on the Kashmir issue, the JUI chief remarked that the solution now lies within the hands of Kashmiri people.

The JUI chief mentioned that a meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif is not planned but wouldn’t be an issue if it happens.

Fazl announced public gatherings at the end of November in Sukkur and on 8 Dec in Peshawar.

Earlier on November 5, a PTI delegation led by Asad Qaiser held a meeting with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman in federal capital to discuss potential joint actions against the government.

On a question regarding future plans with JUI-F, PTI opted to seek consultation from their founder Imran Khan, and top cadre. Both sides agreed to intensify activities after Maulana Fazlur Rehman returns from his foreign tour.

PTI Imran Khan JUI F

