Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

At least 24 killed, 45 injured in Quetta train station bomb blast, police say

PM Shebaz arrives in Saudi Arabia to attend Arab-Islamic Summit

Security forces kill 4 terrorists in two North Waziristan IBOs: ISPR

Power minister says National Transmission and Despatch Company to be restructured

PM Shehbaz expresses resolve to provide all possible facilities to diplomatic community

Hyundai cuts prices by up to Rs800,000 in Pakistan amid rising competition

Gold unchanged at Rs278,800 per tola in Pakistan

CCP for sell-off of Discos or exploring PPPs

