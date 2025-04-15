NA passes resolution to condemn genocide of Palestinians

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Monday passed a unanimous resolution condemning Israel’s actions in Gaza and reaffirming the country’s steadfast support for the Palestinian cause.

The resolution calls on the international community to hold Israel accountable for alleged war crimes and to intensify efforts towards achieving a just and lasting peace in the Middle East.

The resolution which was moved by Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar condemned the ongoing Israeli genocide of innocent people in Gaza, resulting in thousands of civilian casualties and widespread destruction.

It noted that the latest offensive, resumed on March 18, has led to the deaths of over 1,600 Palestinians, bringing the total toll to more than 65,000 since the conflict began.

The resolution also criticised the destruction of essential civilian infrastructure, including homes, hospitals, schools, and places of worship, attributing these actions to Israeli air strikes.

It expressed unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people in their struggle for self-determination and reaffirmed their right to establish an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Expressing dismay over the international community’s inaction and mysterious silence the resolution called for an immediate, permanent, and comprehensive ceasefire.

It emphasised the need for unimpeded humanitarian assistance to reach the besieged Palestinian population and urged the unconditional withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, in line with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2735 of 2024.

The resolution further appealed to the global community to expedite the recognition of Palestine as a full member state of the United Nations.

It highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to supporting Palestine through diplomatic, humanitarian, and political means, including the dispatch of aid and the provision of scholarships to Palestinian students.

During the debate on the resolution, the lawmakers belonging to both treasury and opposition benches expressed unanimous support for the Palestinian cause, setting aside political differences.

The PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, who is also a member of National Assembly, strongly criticised the government’s representation during the debate, stressing the importance of a unified stance on such critical issues.

Ali Muhammad Khan of PTI lauded ex-prime minister Imran Khan’s efforts in convening three sessions of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in a short span of one year to address the Palestinian issue, emphasising the need for a consolidated Islamic front against Israeli actions.

He declared Israel as the “illegitimate child” of the West, insisting the creation of an Islamic block is the only way forward to teach Israel a lesson, as whatever it is doing is due to the blessings of the West and the United States of America (USA).

