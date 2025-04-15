AIRLINK 173.79 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (1.89%)
BOP 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.61%)
CNERGY 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.73%)
CPHL 101.64 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.92%)
FCCL 46.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.73%)
FFL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
FLYNG 27.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
HUBC 143.75 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (4.33%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
KEL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
KOSM 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (7.46%)
MLCF 62.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
OGDC 212.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.07%)
PACE 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
PAEL 47.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
PIAHCLA 18.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.83%)
POWER 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
PPL 171.28 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.99%)
PRL 35.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
PTC 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.17%)
SEARL 96.96 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.73%)
SSGC 41.71 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (5.54%)
SYM 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.24%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
TPLP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
TRG 63.89 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
YOUW 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.64%)
BR100 12,447 Increased By 142.3 (1.16%)
BR30 37,919 Increased By 504.1 (1.35%)
KSE100 116,390 Increased By 1536.7 (1.34%)
KSE30 35,696 Increased By 479.1 (1.36%)
Apr 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-04-15

NA passes resolution to condemn genocide of Palestinians

Naveed Butt | Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 15 Apr, 2025 05:54am

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Monday passed a unanimous resolution condemning Israel’s actions in Gaza and reaffirming the country’s steadfast support for the Palestinian cause.

The resolution calls on the international community to hold Israel accountable for alleged war crimes and to intensify efforts towards achieving a just and lasting peace in the Middle East.

The resolution which was moved by Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar condemned the ongoing Israeli genocide of innocent people in Gaza, resulting in thousands of civilian casualties and widespread destruction.

Pakistan condemns Israeli atrocities in Palestine

It noted that the latest offensive, resumed on March 18, has led to the deaths of over 1,600 Palestinians, bringing the total toll to more than 65,000 since the conflict began.

The resolution also criticised the destruction of essential civilian infrastructure, including homes, hospitals, schools, and places of worship, attributing these actions to Israeli air strikes.

It expressed unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people in their struggle for self-determination and reaffirmed their right to establish an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Expressing dismay over the international community’s inaction and mysterious silence the resolution called for an immediate, permanent, and comprehensive ceasefire.

It emphasised the need for unimpeded humanitarian assistance to reach the besieged Palestinian population and urged the unconditional withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, in line with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2735 of 2024.

The resolution further appealed to the global community to expedite the recognition of Palestine as a full member state of the United Nations.

It highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to supporting Palestine through diplomatic, humanitarian, and political means, including the dispatch of aid and the provision of scholarships to Palestinian students.

During the debate on the resolution, the lawmakers belonging to both treasury and opposition benches expressed unanimous support for the Palestinian cause, setting aside political differences.

The PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, who is also a member of National Assembly, strongly criticised the government’s representation during the debate, stressing the importance of a unified stance on such critical issues.

Ali Muhammad Khan of PTI lauded ex-prime minister Imran Khan’s efforts in convening three sessions of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in a short span of one year to address the Palestinian issue, emphasising the need for a consolidated Islamic front against Israeli actions.

He declared Israel as the “illegitimate child” of the West, insisting the creation of an Islamic block is the only way forward to teach Israel a lesson, as whatever it is doing is due to the blessings of the West and the United States of America (USA).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

National Assembly Palestine Middle East NA resolution Palestinians war crimes Azam Nazeer Tarar law minister Palestinian territory Israel Hamas conflict Israel Gaza war Gaza genocide

Comments

200 characters

NA passes resolution to condemn genocide of Palestinians

March remittances surge to record $4.1bn

Macroeconomic reform, investment and sell-off: IFC willing to support key initiatives

$148m trade deals in M&As of MNCs recorded in 8MFY25

Diplomatic overtures: Pakistan pursues win-win trade deal with US

IMF assured: Power, gas subsidies will be aligned with BISP

SCBA president apprises IMF mission of the steps taken to enhance judicial efficiency

Macroeconomic stability achieved: SBP governor

Significant relief in POL prices likely

EU team notes positive trend in GSP+ cooperation

Read more stories