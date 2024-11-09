AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz expresses resolve to provide all possible facilities to diplomatic community

  • Premier commends the establishment of a modern service center equipped with advanced facilities for diplomats and foreign nationals
BR Web Desk Published 09 Nov, 2024 07:23pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday visited the “Cascade” Police Service Center in Islamabad which has been established to facilitate the diplomatic community in the diplomatic enclave, Radio Pakistan reported.

During the visit, he commended the establishment of a modern service center equipped with advanced facilities for diplomats and foreign nationals.

The prime minister appreciated Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s initiative for the establishment of the police service center.

Islamabad police promote 240 officers

He said providing all possible facilities to the diplomatic community is our priority.

The Inspector General of Islamabad Police briefed the Prime Minister on the facilities being provided to the diplomatic community and foreign nationals.

At the service center, the diplomatic community and foreign nationals will have access to services such as issuance and renewal of driving licenses, character certificates besides others.

