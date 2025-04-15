Macroeconomic reform, investment and sell-off: IFC willing to support key initiatives

ISLAMABAD: The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has expressed a strong interest in supporting Pakistan’s macroeconomic reform, investment, and privatisation initiatives.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, on Monday, met with a high-level delegation of IFC led by Linda Rudo Munyengeterwa, Global Director for Public Private Privatization and Corporate Finance Advisory of the IFC, at the Finance Division.

During the meeting the delegation conveyed that they had come to Pakistan with an open mind, intending to explore the market and engage with key government stakeholders to identify potential areas for investment.

IFC plans $2 billion annual investment in Pakistan’s infrastructure, key sectors

The IFC’s extensive global experience across various sectors, including infrastructure, energy, transport, public finance, and privatisation, was highlighted as a valuable asset that could be leveraged to support Pakistan’s development agenda.

The delegation emphasised their readiness to partner with Pakistan in exploring viable opportunities for collaboration and investment.

The finance minister welcomed the IFC delegation and acknowledged the valuable technical expertise and advisory support extended by the institution in various sectors. He noted that macroeconomic stability, which forms the foundation of economic resilience, had been largely restored in Pakistan. He further underscored the government’s commitment to maintaining this stability and ensuring long-term, sustainable economic growth.

Recognising the fiscal challenges in managing public finances and meeting the country’s expanding development needs, the minister stressed the importance of utilising the expertise and financial resources of international institutions such as IFC through public-private partnerships.

He affirmed that such collaborations could facilitate the implementation of essential reforms and enhance efforts to develop efficient energy, transport, and infrastructure systems in response to the demands of a growing population.

The IFC delegation reaffirmed their willingness to work closely with stakeholders in Pakistan, offering both advisory services and investment support aimed at achieving long-term and inclusive economic development.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025