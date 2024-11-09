AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
Pakistan

Power minister says National Transmission and Despatch Company to be restructured

BR Web Desk Published 09 Nov, 2024 08:14pm

Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari said Saturday that the National Transmission and Despatch Company will be restructured and divided into three new companies to ensure effective and low-cost power supply to consumers across the country, Radio Pakistan reported.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, he said during the ongoing work on energy reforms agenda, it was observed that the NTDC needed a major overhaul for smooth operations.

PM Shehbaz announces three-month power subsidy package for winter season

Giving details of the restructuring, the Minister said firstly, there will be an independent system market operator which will enable better purchase and sale of electricity in the market.

Secondly, a national grid company of Pakistan will be established which will handle the electricity supply system in a better manner while a third company called Energy Infrastructure Development and Management Company will ensure timely, transparent and cost-effective execution of all power projects.

The Minister said this entire restructuring will be completed till February next year and the companies will be fully operational by that time.

The Minister said the three-month Electricity Sahulat Package announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif yesterday, is another milestone in our efforts to provide cheap electricity to consumers.

He said the government will continue its efforts to permanently cut down the prices of electricity.

To a question, Sardar Awais Leghari said Pakistan is the leading consumer of clean energy in the region and has zero contribution in climate change.

He said over the next ten years, 88 percent energy consumption in Pakistan will be through clean energy.

