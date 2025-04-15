SCBA president apprises IMF mission of the steps taken to enhance judicial efficiency

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president apprised the IMF mission about the measures taken to enhance judicial efficiency.

SCBA President Mian Muhammad Rauf Atta met with the IMF mission here on Monday. Mir Atta Ullah Langove and Barrister Sarfraz Metlo, presidents of the High Court Bar Associations of Balochistan and Sindh, respectively, were also present.

Atta apprised the mission that two important efforts are currently being made to enhance judicial efficiency: one on the judicial side and the other on the legislative side.

IMF delegation meets CJP Afridi on ‘Finance Division’s request’

He apprised the mission of the initiatives taken by the chief justice of Pakistan aimed at improving judicial efficiency, such as the introduction of an e-filing system, revamping the case management system, expeditious disposal of pending cases, and the introduction of video link facilities in the Supreme Court.

The SCBA president told the mission that the recently introduced 26th Constitutional Amendment was made with the aim of improving judicial independence, enabling the judicial system to work more efficiently and effectively. It was reiterated that under the amendment, a constitutional bench has been formed to address more complex high-profile political and constitutional cases, so as to save time of the court for regular work without any interruption.

The mission was also informed about other initiatives aimed at enhancing judicial efficiency, such as increasing the number of expert judges not only in the Supreme Court but also in the high courts, the introduction of a number of tribunals (especially in tax matters), and the creation of forums to resolve complex issues through Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) initiatives, ensuring that justice is served effectively at the grassroots level.

He also apprised the mission that albeit delays due to procedural inefficiencies, the government is trying its level best to provide a conducive environment to attract and secure direct foreign investment, and specialised courts/ benches are being introduced to adjudicate these matters.

Additionally, it was mentioned that Articles 23 and 24 of the Constitution deal with the right to own property, and efforts are being made to strengthen anti-encroachment laws and enforcement mechanisms.

A questionnaire containing queries related to judicial efficiency, contract enforcement, and property rights protection will be shared with this association by the mission, followed by a detailed response along with proposals and suggestions to be made by the other side.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025