Nov 11, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-11-11

Naqvi, Bugti inquire after Quetta blast injured

NNI Published 11 Nov, 2024 06:03am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

QUETTA: Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi and Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Sarfaraz Bugti on Sunday visited the Civil Hospital in Quetta and inquired after those injured in Saturday’s suicide blast at Quetta Railway station in which 26 people had also lost their lives.

Both met with each and every patient one by one and prayed for their speedy recovery.

Interior Minister and Chief Minister Bugti individually met with each of the injured person, inquired about their well-being, and prayed for their swift recovery. Mohsin Naqvi also received updates from doctors.

The Federal Interior Minister and Balochistan Chief Minister appreciated the high morale of the injured.

Chief Minister Bugti directed the immediate transfer of a critically injured person to Karachi and instructed doctors to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured.

While speaking with the injured, Mohsin Naqvi reassured them, “The nation stands with you, and we pray for your speedy recovery. No expense will be spared for your treatment.”

He also inquired from the injured about details of the incident, and said it was heartening to see them in high spirits.

Balochistan CM, on the occasion, ordered that one of the patients be immediately shifted to a Karachi hospital. Both besides receiving updates from doctors also gave them necessary instructions.

