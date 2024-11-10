AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-10

Jazz World HQ inaugurated

Tahir Amin Published 10 Nov, 2024 02:51am

ISLAMABAD: Jazz has officially inaugurated its new state-of-the-art headquarters, the Jazz World HQ, at a purpose-built location in Islamabad’s vibrant new Blue Area.

The move marks a significant milestone in Jazz’s ongoing evolution from a telecom operator to a digital ServiceCo, focusing on delivering innovative digital products and services to Pakistan’s diverse population.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by VEON Group CEO Kaan Terzioglu, Jazz CEO Aamir Ibrahim, and senior officials from VEON and Jazz’s leadership team. This new headquarters represents Jazz’s commitment to fostering a high-performance, collaborative workspace centred on modernity, safety, and sustainability.

Speaking at the event, VEON Group CEO Kaan Terzioglu remarked, “Pakistan is one of the key markets in VEON’s portfolio. Through our leadership position here combined with our global expertise, we are committed to fostering a thriving digital ecosystem. This new head office underscores our commitment to supporting Pakistan’s journey toward digital transformation. I congratulate the Jazz team for their hard work and vision, which have enabled us to deliver critical digital services to millions across the country, driving remarkable growth and creating meaningful impact in the lives of Pakistanis.”

Echoing this sentiment, Jazz CEO Aamir Ibrahim highlighted the significance of the new headquarters in advancing Jazz’s mission of digital transformation. “As we celebrate 30 extraordinary years at Jazz, we’re not only honouring our past but setting the stage for a bold future. This new headquarters symbolizes Jazz’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and the empowerment of our people. This is more than just a workspace – it is a hub of innovation where ideas and collaboration will shape Pakistan’s digital future. As we are transitioning from a digital operator into a digital ServiceCo, this facility will help us accelerate Pakistan’s vision of digitalization.”

The Jazz World HQ spans 17 floors of advanced workspaces with four basements dedicated to secure parking. Designed in line with LEED standards, the building aligns with Jazz’s environmental objectives by using eco-friendly materials and energy-efficient systems, including a VRF Inverter HVAC system for optimized energy consumption and improved air quality. Safety is ensured through an earthquake-resistant design.

The facility includes 32 fully equipped meeting rooms, two social dining areas, an expanded gym, and a sustainable water management system. This modern workspace is set to inspire creativity, collaboration, and productivity, setting a new benchmark for workplace innovation in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

