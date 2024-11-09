Economy on the path of recovery: Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has announced that Pakistan’s economy is on a path to recovery and is now in “safe zone”.

He highlighted a surge in foreign investment and strengthening economic indicators as proof of Pakistan’s improved financial health.

Addressing a news conference on Friday, he shared that the foreign exchange reserves have crossed the mark of $11 billion while remittances remained $3 billion in the month of October. He said investment is pouring in from different countries including Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan, the UAE, and Qatar. He said these are encouraging developments. He mentioned that benefits of economic improvement are gradually reaching the common man.

Tarar said the result of the elections for Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) is an endorsement of the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

The information minister said the PTI is staging public gatherings to get NRO for its founding chairman. However, he emphasized that there are corruption cases against Imran Khan, and he should face them.

